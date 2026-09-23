Nithari Killing Accused Surendra Koli "Died Of Asphyxia", Says Autopsy: Report

Surendra Koli, the man at the centre of the sensational Nithari killings who was subsequently acquitted in all 13 cases last year, died of "asphyxia (lack of oxygen) caused by hanging", sources have told NDTV.

"In our opinion the cause of death is asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging," sources said quoting from the post-mortem report.

Koli, who was given the sobriquet "Butcher of Nithari", was found hanging at his Haridwar tea stall last week, police said.

Earlier, some of Koli's family members raised questions about his death.

At the time of his death, police said no injury marks were found on Koli's body. However, traces of blood were visible near his nose and mouth.

Police said Koli had started selling tea at a small rented shop in Haridwar's Saptarishi area just four days before he was found dead there.

Police said he was facing financial hardship and mental stress and had borrowed Rs 5,000 to start the shop.

Police said it appears prima facie to be a case of suicide by hanging.

Koli lived in extremely difficult circumstances and had to change rooms four times within a short period in Haridwar, police said.

He was living under a concealed identity, police said, and repeatedly had to quit his jobs because he could not provide an Aadhaar card or undergo police verification.

The Nithari Case

The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls, and bones were discovered in the backyard and drains near a bungalow belonging to businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.

Koli worked as a domestic help at the Pandher's house.

The gruesome findings, which unearthed the disappearance and killings of several children and women, had triggered nationwide outrage and terrorised the local community.

Pandher, a co-accused in the case, was also in jail for years but was released on October 20, 2023, after his acquittal.

Koli, the only convict, was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2025 in the last such case. It was the 13th case in the Nithari killings in which Koli was acquitted. He was earlier acquitted in the 12 other related cases.