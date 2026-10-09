Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Lash Haridwar: Vehicles And Property Damaged

A heavy spell of rain, followed by a powerful hailstorm, rocked Haridwar on Friday (Oct 9), damaging cars, bikes, and houses across the city and its surrounding areas. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was returning from Haldwani to Dehradun, diverted his helicopter to hailstorm-hit Bazpur to assess crop damage after the sudden change in weather caused destruction.

The BJP leader met the affected farmers and enquired about the damage to their crops. He assured them of all possible assistance and directed officials to immediately conduct a detailed survey of crop damage, assess the losses, and ensure relief measures for farmers.

"Instructions were given to the concerned officials to promptly ensure a detailed assessment of the damage to crops, so that necessary action can be taken to provide relief to the affected farmers in accordance with the rules," said Dhami.

The day started off with light rain, but the weather deteriorated rapidly, and hailstones, almost the size of a fist, forced people to take cover to avoid injuries. Videos widely circulating on social media showed people assessing their damaged vehicles in the aftermath of the tumultuous weather.

"The sheer size of these hailstones is alarming. Weather can turn dangerous in minutes," said one user, while another added: "One of the craziest hailstorms observed today between Roorkee and Haridwar. Such hailstorms are generally not observed here."

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Former chief minister Harish Rawat said in a social media post that the hailstorm had struck several parts of the state, including Haridwar, damaging crops and vegetables, as well as the windowpanes of vehicles and houses. He urged the state government to survey the damage and provide appropriate compensation to those who suffered significant losses.

"Today, severe hailstorms have struck Haridwar and many other parts of the state. Ordinary people are bearing the brunt of the adverse effects of climate change," said Rawat.

"People's crops and vegetables have been damaged, car and home windows have shattered, and various other types of losses have been suffered by the people. The government should conduct a proper survey and then provide appropriate compensation and assistance to those who have incurred greater damage."

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at some places in Dehradun, Nainital and Pithoragarh districts. Temperatures have fallen, making mornings and evenings noticeably cooler. Similar weather is likely to continue for two more days