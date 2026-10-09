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Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What's Open, Closed Tomorrow? Metro, Trains And Alternatives For Commuters

Ahead of CJP's planned protest, Delhi Metro has announced the closure of entry and exit at 57 stations from October 9 to curb unruly mob movement.

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Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What's Open, Closed Tomorrow? Metro, Trains And Alternatives For Commuters
Entry and exit at 57 Delhi Metro stations remain closed starting Oct 9 till further notice.

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protests: Ahead of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in Delhi on Saturday (Oct 10), the authorities have taken pre-emptive action by shutting down major metro stations and cancelling trains, citing the likelihood of "unruly mob movement towards sensitive locations." Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that entry and exit at 57 metro stations will remain closed from 9 PM on Friday (Oct 9) through Saturday (Oct 10), until further notice.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has announced a 10-hour suspension of train services at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, from 4 am to 2 pm on Saturday (Oct 10), citing anticipated traffic congestion. Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive during this window will be cancelled at their originating stations.

Why Has Delhi Police Asked For Closures?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged "vote theft". The protest seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has said he will still march to Jantar Mantar.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been implemented in Central Delhi. Section 163 of the BNSS is essentially the replacement of Section 144 of the CrPC. Under this, authorities may impose temporary restrictions to prevent violence, riots, unlawful assemblies, and other situations that may disturb public order.

Which Metro Lines Are Affected?

As many as 20 stations on the Yellow Line, nine on the Red Line, eight each on the Blue and Pink Lines, seven on the Violet Line, and four stations on the Magenta Line, in addition to Shivaji Stadium on the Airport Line or Orange Line, will remain shut.

List Of 57 Delhi Metro Stations That Will Be Shut:

  1. Janpath
  2. Patel Chowk
  3. Central Secretariat
  4. Lok Kalyan Marg
  5. Rajiv Chowk
  6. New Delhi
  7. Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan)
  8. Mandi House
  9. Bara Khamba Road
  10. ITO
  11. Delhi Gate
  12. Khan Market
  13. R.K. Ashram Marg
  14. Jhandewalan
  15. Supreme Court
  16. Indraprastha
  17. Shivaji Stadium
  18. INA (both metro lines)
  19. Hauz Khas
  20. Jor Bagh
  21. Arjangarh
  22. Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin
  23. Lajpat Nagar
  24. Jangpura
  25. Ashram
  26. Kalindi Kunj
  27. Jasola
  28. Jamia Millia Islamia
  29. Okhla Vihar
  30. Chawri Bazar
  31. Jama Masjid
  32. Karol Bagh
  33. Rajendra Place
  34. Vishwavidyalaya
  35. Vidhan Sabha
  36. Civil Lines
  37. Kashmere Gate
  38. Inderlok
  39. G.T.B. Nagar
  40. Kanhaiya Nagar
  41. Netaji Subhash Palace
  42. Azadpur
  43. Adarsh Nagar
  44. Jahangir Puri
  45. Haiderpur Badli Mor
  46. Majlis Park
  47. Shalimar Bagh
  48. Seelampur
  49. Maujpur
  50. Jafrabad
  51. Welcome
  52. Yamuna Vihar
  53. Khazuri Khas
  54. Shahdara
  55. Rithala
  56. Rohini East
  57. Rohini West

Also Read | Cops Ask Delhi Metro To Shut 57 Stations Ahead Of CJP Protests: Full List

What Else Is Closed?

Retail Liquor Shops Closed

The excise department has announced that retail outlets across Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10. The closure covers specified retail outlets selling Indian, foreign and country liquor, including certain outlets in malls. Licensed restaurants, bars and clubs, however, will continue to serve liquor as usual, according to an excise department official.

Namo Bharat Stations Closed

The Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations, in Delhi, will also remain closed from 9 pm tonight (Oct 9), till 10 pm on Oct 10. During this period, Namo Bharat train services between Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Modipuram (UP) stations will continue to operate unhindered as per schedule.

What Remains Open?

Metro services will remain operational, and the capital city is expected to function as usual. The interchange facility will remain available at all concerned metro stations, except New Delhi metro station. The aim of the entry and exit ban is to stop large groups from reaching the protest area. Metro stations outside the DMRC list are not covered by restrictions.

Alternatives For Commuters

Passengers can use the nearest station not on the list and cover the rest by bus, cab or auto. Heavy traffic is likely around central Delhi, so commuters should allow extra time. DMRC's official channels will carry live updates on reopening.

Alternatives For Rail Passengers

Travellers whose trains have been cancelled can seek refunds through the official IRCTC portal. Other passengers might be able to board or alight at Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal or Delhi Sarai Rohilla. Passengers should check train status before leaving home.

Previous Instance

This is not the first instance when authorities have shut down metro stations and other modes of transport. In July this year, 16 stations were shut from Monday amid the CJP's march to Parliament over alleged exam irregularities.

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