Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What's Open, Closed Tomorrow? Metro, Trains And Alternatives For Commuters

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protests: Ahead of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in Delhi on Saturday (Oct 10), the authorities have taken pre-emptive action by shutting down major metro stations and cancelling trains, citing the likelihood of "unruly mob movement towards sensitive locations." Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that entry and exit at 57 metro stations will remain closed from 9 PM on Friday (Oct 9) through Saturday (Oct 10), until further notice.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has announced a 10-hour suspension of train services at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, from 4 am to 2 pm on Saturday (Oct 10), citing anticipated traffic congestion. Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive during this window will be cancelled at their originating stations.

Why Has Delhi Police Asked For Closures?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged "vote theft". The protest seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has said he will still march to Jantar Mantar.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been implemented in Central Delhi. Section 163 of the BNSS is essentially the replacement of Section 144 of the CrPC. Under this, authorities may impose temporary restrictions to prevent violence, riots, unlawful assemblies, and other situations that may disturb public order.

Which Metro Lines Are Affected?

As many as 20 stations on the Yellow Line, nine on the Red Line, eight each on the Blue and Pink Lines, seven on the Violet Line, and four stations on the Magenta Line, in addition to Shivaji Stadium on the Airport Line or Orange Line, will remain shut.

List Of 57 Delhi Metro Stations That Will Be Shut:

Janpath Patel Chowk Central Secretariat Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk New Delhi Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan) Mandi House Bara Khamba Road ITO Delhi Gate Khan Market R.K. Ashram Marg Jhandewalan Supreme Court Indraprastha Shivaji Stadium INA (both metro lines) Hauz Khas Jor Bagh Arjangarh Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin Lajpat Nagar Jangpura Ashram Kalindi Kunj Jasola Jamia Millia Islamia Okhla Vihar Chawri Bazar Jama Masjid Karol Bagh Rajendra Place Vishwavidyalaya Vidhan Sabha Civil Lines Kashmere Gate Inderlok G.T.B. Nagar Kanhaiya Nagar Netaji Subhash Palace Azadpur Adarsh Nagar Jahangir Puri Haiderpur Badli Mor Majlis Park Shalimar Bagh Seelampur Maujpur Jafrabad Welcome Yamuna Vihar Khazuri Khas Shahdara Rithala Rohini East Rohini West

Also Read | Cops Ask Delhi Metro To Shut 57 Stations Ahead Of CJP Protests: Full List

What Else Is Closed?

The excise department has announced that retail outlets across Delhi will remain closed on October 9 and 10. The closure covers specified retail outlets selling Indian, foreign and country liquor, including certain outlets in malls. Licensed restaurants, bars and clubs, however, will continue to serve liquor as usual, according to an excise department official.

The Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations, in Delhi, will also remain closed from 9 pm tonight (Oct 9), till 10 pm on Oct 10. During this period, Namo Bharat train services between Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Modipuram (UP) stations will continue to operate unhindered as per schedule.

What Remains Open?

Metro services will remain operational, and the capital city is expected to function as usual. The interchange facility will remain available at all concerned metro stations, except New Delhi metro station. The aim of the entry and exit ban is to stop large groups from reaching the protest area. Metro stations outside the DMRC list are not covered by restrictions.

Alternatives For Commuters

Passengers can use the nearest station not on the list and cover the rest by bus, cab or auto. Heavy traffic is likely around central Delhi, so commuters should allow extra time. DMRC's official channels will carry live updates on reopening.

Alternatives For Rail Passengers

Travellers whose trains have been cancelled can seek refunds through the official IRCTC portal. Other passengers might be able to board or alight at Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal or Delhi Sarai Rohilla. Passengers should check train status before leaving home.

Previous Instance

This is not the first instance when authorities have shut down metro stations and other modes of transport. In July this year, 16 stations were shut from Monday amid the CJP's march to Parliament over alleged exam irregularities.