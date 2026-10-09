Cops Ask Delhi Metro To Shut 57 Stations Ahead Of CJP Protests: Full List

Delhi Police has requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut 57 of its over 300 metro stations ahead of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the capital, citing the likelihood of "unruly mob movement towards sensitive locations."

In a letter on Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Rajneesh Gupta requested the DMRC to close the entry/exit gates of these stations from 9 PM on Friday and on Saturday till the "situation normalises".

The frequency of metro trains passing through the stations may also be reduced, Gupta said.

The restrictions have been proposed in view of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

List Of 57 Delhi Metro Stations That May Be Shut

Janpath Patel Chowk Central Secretariat Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk New Delhi Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan) Mandi House Bara Khamba Road ITO Delhi Gate Khan Market R.K. Ashram Marg Jhandewalan Supreme Court Indraprastha Shivaji Stadium INA (both metro lines) Hauz Khas Jor Bagh Arjangarh Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin Lajpat Nagar Jangpura Ashram Kalindi Kunj Jasola Jamia Millia Islamia Okhla Vihar Chawri Bazar Jama Masjid Karol Bagh Rajendra Place Vishwavidyalaya Vidhan Sabha Civil Lines Kashmere Gate Inderlok G.T.B. Nagar Kanhaiya Nagar Netaji Subhash Palace Azadpur Adarsh Nagar Jahangir Puri Haiderpur Badli Mor Majlis Park Shalimar Bagh Seelampur Maujpur Jafrabad Welcome Yamuna Vihar Khazuri Khas Shahdara Rithala Rohini East Rohini West

Why CJP Has Called Jantar Mantar Protests

The CJP, the Gen-Z youth protest movement whose sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the paper leak of the national medical entrance exam led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in July, has called for demonstrations against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar.

They are demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The CJP, which was founded by Abhijeet Dipke in May, held a similiar protest against Kumar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park last week.

Cops Deny Nod For CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

The police have denied permission for the protest, citing cited late submission of application and rule violations during a previous demonstration as reasons for denying the permission.

The police said they received the application seeking permission for the protest on October 7, just three days before the protest. However, according to rules, such applications have to be submitted at least 10 days in advance, they said.