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Cops Ask Delhi Metro To Shut 57 Stations Ahead Of CJP Protests: Full List

The CJP has called for protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

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The 57 Delhi Metro stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House

Delhi Police has requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut 57 of its over 300 metro stations ahead of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the capital, citing the likelihood of "unruly mob movement towards sensitive locations."

In a letter on Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Rajneesh Gupta requested the DMRC to close the entry/exit gates of these stations from 9 PM on Friday and on Saturday till the "situation normalises".

The frequency of metro trains passing through the stations may also be reduced, Gupta said.

The restrictions have been proposed in view of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

List Of 57 Delhi Metro Stations That May Be Shut

  1. Janpath
  2. Patel Chowk
  3. Central Secretariat
  4. Lok Kalyan Marg
  5. Rajiv Chowk
  6. New Delhi
  7. Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan)
  8. Mandi House
  9. Bara Khamba Road
  10. ITO
  11. Delhi Gate
  12. Khan Market
  13. R.K. Ashram Marg
  14. Jhandewalan
  15. Supreme Court
  16. Indraprastha
  17. Shivaji Stadium
  18. INA (both metro lines)
  19. Hauz Khas
  20. Jor Bagh
  21. Arjangarh
  22. Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin
  23. Lajpat Nagar
  24. Jangpura
  25. Ashram
  26. Kalindi Kunj
  27. Jasola
  28. Jamia Millia Islamia
  29. Okhla Vihar
  30. Chawri Bazar
  31. Jama Masjid
  32. Karol Bagh
  33. Rajendra Place
  34. Vishwavidyalaya
  35. Vidhan Sabha
  36. Civil Lines
  37. Kashmere Gate
  38. Inderlok
  39. G.T.B. Nagar
  40. Kanhaiya Nagar
  41. Netaji Subhash Palace
  42. Azadpur
  43. Adarsh Nagar
  44. Jahangir Puri
  45. Haiderpur Badli Mor
  46. Majlis Park
  47. Shalimar Bagh
  48. Seelampur
  49. Maujpur
  50. Jafrabad
  51. Welcome
  52. Yamuna Vihar
  53. Khazuri Khas
  54. Shahdara
  55. Rithala
  56. Rohini East
  57. Rohini West

Why CJP Has Called Jantar Mantar Protests

The CJP, the Gen-Z youth protest movement whose sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the paper leak of the national medical entrance exam led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in July, has called for demonstrations against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar.

They are demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The CJP, which was founded by Abhijeet Dipke in May, held a similiar protest against Kumar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park last week.

Cops Deny Nod For CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

The police have denied permission for the protest, citing cited late submission of application and rule violations during a previous demonstration as reasons for denying the permission.

The police said they received the application seeking permission for the protest on October 7, just three days before the protest. However, according to rules, such applications have to be submitted at least 10 days in advance, they said.

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