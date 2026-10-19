Video: China Has An Underwater Train Ride That Takes Visitors Beneath The Huangpu River

Travelling to a new destination is all about discovering experiences that go beyond the usual sightseeing spots. In Shanghai, China, travellers can take this idea a step further with the Bund Sightseeing Tunnel. The underground train ride carries passengers beneath the Huangpu River, connecting the Bund with the Pudong area on the other side.

A vlogger shared his experience of riding on the train on Instagram. Calling it one of the "coolest ways to cross a river", he gave viewers a glimpse of the unusual journey through the city's Bund Sightseeing Tunnel.

The vlogger began by walking down a flight of stairs before passing a decorative flower wall and making his way further underground. He then purchased a ticket for around $8 and continued down into the tunnel, where an unexpected sight awaited him. The crossing treated passengers to a multimedia show filled with flashing LED lights, laser projections and retro space-themed sound effects.

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Reacting with excitement, the vlogger marvelled at the experience and said, "This is so cool. I just love how China turns everything into an experience." He also pointed out that the country could have simply built a regular underwater train, but instead made the journey an entertaining experience for visitors.

After travelling through the tunnel, the vlogger emerged on the other side of the river and showed viewers the view that greeted him upon arrival.

More About Bund Sightseeing Tunnel

The Bund Sightseeing Tunnel is a 646.7-metre underground pedestrian transit tunnel that connects Shanghai's historic Bund waterfront with the modern Lujiazui financial district, Pudong, right beneath the Huangpu River. Rather than a standard subway, it operates as China's first cross-river pedestrian tunnel using fully automated SK people mover cable cars. The 3-to-5-minute crossing treats passengers to a surreal, nostalgic multimedia show.

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Standard tickets cost CNY 50 or Rs 710 for a one-way trip and CNY 70 or Rs 993 for a round trip. Children under 1 metre ride free, while children up to 1.3 metres get half-price entry.