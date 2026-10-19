UK Couple Spent 20 Years Turning A Railway Station Into A Garden. Now It's Up For An Award

More often than not, a railway station is a place we usually pass through on our way to work, home or somewhere else. But at Britain's Hindley railway station, two local residents have spent the last two decades giving passengers something more than just trains to look at.

Shiela and Sandy Davidson in Wigan, England, began planting bulbs along one of the station's platforms almost 20 years ago.

And since then, the couple's efforts have become a community gardening project that has flowers, shrubs, vegetables and sculptures that shows the area's history. In fact, now these two local residents are hoping their work will earn the station recognition in a national competition.

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How A Few Bulbs Became A Community Garden

80-year-old Shiela Davidson is the lead volunteer with the Friends of Hindley Station. As per BBC News, she recalled how the project began with plan to plant just a few bulks on the platform used by trains travelling towards Manchester.

Over the years, the garden has expanded across the station's platforms and surrounding railway land. You can find plants like fuchsias, hydrangeas, pansies, sunflowers, roses and shrubs. Some of the raised beds are also used to grow vegetables, like onions.

The project has received support from local residents and people who keep donating plants.

84-year-old Sandy, who is Shiela's husband, told the BBC News that his job has mostly been following his wife's instructions and driving around to collect plants donated by others.

The Garden Also Tells Hindley's Backstory

The planting is not the only feature of stations transformation, which opened in 1848. The Friends of Hindley Station have collected garden sculptures, including one representing a coal mine that once operated near Ladies Lane.

The project is not surrounded just around gardening. Volunteers work with Thrive Community Interest Company to help people with additional needs build confidence in travelling by train

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Hindley Station Hopes To Win A National Award

The couple's work has now put Hindley railway station in the running for a national title. It has been nominated for the Best in Britain title in the annual World Cup of Stations competition.

For Shiela, the nomination itself is a source of pride. While speaking to BBC News, she shares that the station, which is a communal effort by local volunteers, would go on to win.

Hindley station was used by around 250,000 passengers last year. It has also undergone railway electrification, while work is underway to install two passenger lifts and a new pedestrian footbridge.

For the couple, the national competition offers a chance to bring wider attention to a place they have spent 20 years helping to grow and maintain.