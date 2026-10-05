Forget Flights, Karnataka's Premium Bus Service Comes With Hostess, Wi-Fi, Entertainment And More

What if your next bus journey came with the comfort and service of a flight? Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) business-class bus service is catching travellers' attention for offering a premium, flight-like experience.

An Instagram user, Ajay Johny, uploaded a video appreciating the business class of a KSRTC bus in Kerala. The video showed premium services, including comfortable seats, entertainment screens, an attached washroom, and more. The most striking part of the experience is that the bus has a hostess on board who was seen serving snacks and beverages to passengers exactly as happens on a flight.

Take a look at the video:

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The bus features excellent amenities, including 36 premium reclining seats. Each seat has a personalised entertainment system for the passenger.

The pantry system includes a mini refrigerator and a coffee maker. The bus also has USB charging ports and a free Wi-Fi facility throughout the journey.

Route And Stops

The bus, operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, promises a flight-like experience and runs between Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The journey on this premium bus covers roughly 200-227 km, depending on the route.

As per the schedule, the bus departs from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:30 a.m. and reaches Ernakulam at 9:30 a.m. via Kollam Ayathil, Alappuzha Komadi, and the High Court. The bus departs from Ernakulam at 5.30 p.m. and reaches Thiruvananthapuram via the same route at 9.30 p.m. The service to and from Ernakulam is available from Monday to Friday.

Ticket Price

The Business Class bus ticket is priced at Rs 671 for the Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam route.

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With such premium features, KSRTC aims to make long-distance bus travel more comfortable and convenient. Passengers can reserve tickets through the KSRTC Swift Online booking platform or via WhatsApp at 9447071021.

Passengers can select their route, date of travel, service, and seat before making the payment online. Once the booking is done, the e-ticket and PNR details will be sent through WhatsApp.