"Shouldn't Have Taken Place": Omar Abdullah On Attack On Srinagar-Bound Bus

A luxury sleeper bus bound for Srinagar was left with broken windows and shattered taillights after it was allegedly attacked with stones and bricks at a roadside dhaba in Haryana. Around 40 passengers were on board, and many were asleep. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has now raised the matter with his Haryana counterpart and the state police.

Abdullah has taken up the incident with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the Haryana Police. He wants strict action against those responsible.

"This unfortunate incident should never have taken place. I hope the Haryana government led by @NayabSainiBJP ji & @police_haryana catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don't happen again," Omar Abdullah posted on X.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir government stands with the affected passengers and is watching the situation closely. His office, he added, is in touch with the Haryana authorities.

The incident took place late Friday night near Kurukshetra. A Delhi to Srinagar luxury sleeper bus, run by the private operator Star World Ventures and carrying a Jammu and Kashmir registration number, had stopped at Divine Star Dhaba. It was allegedly attacked there.

According to preliminary reports, a group of unidentified people first abused the driver. They then pelted the bus with stones and bricks, smashing its windows and tail lights.

Videos on social media show broken glass inside the bus and an elderly Kashmiri passenger bleeding.

The owner of the bus service alleged that the attackers arrived in a car and got into an argument with the driver. They then left, the owner said, and came back on motorcycles to attack the bus.

The owner also claimed the attackers threatened that Kashmir-registered vehicles would not be allowed to operate in Haryana. This claim has not been independently verified.

An elderly Kashmiri man was hurt in the attack. Many passengers, including women and children, were asleep when it happened. They were left terrified.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar called it an alleged hate crime. Waheed Para of the PDP also condemned the incident and demanded arrests.