PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line As It Joins 100 km Club

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Pink Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, hailing the city's expanding public transport network and saying the success of the metro reflected India's commitment to improving the lives of middle-class families.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said Bengaluru had become the third city in the country, after Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, to have a metro network spanning 100 km.

"After Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru is the third city in the country where the metro network has reached 100 km," he said.

Describing Namma Metro's success as part of a larger national vision, the Prime Minister said the project went beyond infrastructure development and represented the country's focus on ease of living and ease of travel.

"The success of Namma Metro is not limited to just one project. It is the result of the nation's new vision regarding ease of living and ease of travel. It is the outcome of the country's commitment to improving the lives of middle-class families," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the transformation of Indian Railways, saying the country was moving away from outdated approaches and building a new identity through its railway stations, locomotives and coaches.

"Today, Indian Railways is leaving behind the outdated mindsets of a bygone era. The nation's railways are now forging a new heritage, a new legacy," he said.

Referring to Vande Bharat trains and Amrit Bharat stations, he said these initiatives offered a glimpse of the rail services envisioned for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

PM Modi also highlighted railway infrastructure development in Karnataka, stating that more than 60 railway stations in the state, including Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road, were set to become Amrit Bharat stations.

"Our railway stations, our locomotives, and our rail coaches-everything now bears India's own distinct imprint and identity. Whether it is the Vande Bharat trains or the Amrit Bharat stations, these represent a glimpse into the rail services of a 'Viksit Bharat'. In Karnataka, too, more than 60 railway stations-including Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur, and Subramanya Road-are set to become Amrit Bharat stations," PM Modi noted.

Linking infrastructure development with the country's broader growth ambitions, he said the newly launched project would strengthen Bengaluru's identity as a technology hub and contribute to the development of Karnataka and India.

"The project launching today will further this development journey. This will give new impetus to the creation of a developed Karnataka and, from a developed Karnataka, a developed India," he said.

The new metro line is also expected to improve connectivity to several educational institutions and major business, technology and commercial centres across Bengaluru.

"With this new metro line, connectivity between Bengaluru and numerous educational institutions will be further improved. Furthermore, areas known as major business, technology, and commercial centres in Bengaluru will also be connected by the metro," the Prime Minister said.

The expansion is expected to help commuters save both time and money while improving connectivity across the city.

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