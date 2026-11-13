Nvidia Ex-CEO Jensen Huang To Face US Congress Amid 'Spy' Affair Scandal

US lawmakers have summoned Nvidia ex-CEO Jensen Huang to testify in December after the billionaire resigned following two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about our national security and the protection of sensitive US technology," Republican Senator Tim Scott wrote Thursday on X.

He said that Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify before the Senate Banking Committee, which is chaired by him.

Three US House committees have summoned 63-year-old Huang for a closed-door, transcribed interview on December 1, following his resignation amid national security concerns.

On Sunday, Huang, who has been married to his wife Lori for over 40 years, admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, who was a former senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

Three days later, The New York Times reported about his second affair, citing a video in which Huang was being affectionate with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of health care.

After Huang's sudden departure, the shares of Nvidia fell 4.3 per cent on Thursday.

The company's stock has been under pressure for weeks, both because of reporting about the affair and questions about a potential bubble in the AI sector.

Shares fell 4.3 per cent, but they recovered from an opening drop of around 14 per cent.

Nvidia is now valued at around $4 trillion and has been a major driver in the technology sector. As the crisis unfolded at Nvidia, shares of rivals like Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom have moved sharply higher.

(With inputs from agencies)