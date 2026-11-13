"33 Years Of Bold Leadership": Perplexity CEO Praises Jensen Huang's Contribution To Nvidia

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has reacted to Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia's chief executive, thanking him for his 33 years of leadership at the company. Huang's resignation comes amid reports of multiple alleged extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy. Following his departure, Nvidia has started looking for a permanent successor to lead the company. Nvidia's board has said that it is open to considering both internal and external candidates for the chief executive position. The company is looking for someone who can continue leading the business after Huang's long association with it.

Following Huang's departure, Nvidia has appointed its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Colette Kress, as the interim CEO. The board is considering other possible candidates for the permanent position.

Reacting to Huang's resignation, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas thanked him for his 33 years of leadership. He praised Huang for building a small startup into one of America's most valuable companies through continuous hard work and improvement.

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Srinivas wrote, "Your grit and perseverance should always be remembered. Your personal generosity with time and advice to founders like me has secured a bright future for America and AI."

He added that Huang had personally given time and advice to company founders like him, helping create a bright future for America and the AI industry.

