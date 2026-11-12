"Only One Man": Trump Pitches For Apple's Tim Cook As Next Nvidia Boss

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia after the Silicon Valley billionaire resigned from his position following revelations of two extramarital affairs -- one with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset and another with a company executive.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Huang has done a "fantastic job" and that there is "only one man" who should take his place: Tim Cook of Apple.

"Now that Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place -- TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!", he wrote.

Dating back to at least 2025, the relationship between Huang and Trump has solidified into one of the administration's closest partnerships in Silicon Valley.

Throughout the past two years, Huang has repeatedly endorsed the White House's agenda, establishing a regular presence in Washington to advocate for Nvidia's ability to sell advanced semiconductors to the Chinese market.

In May, Huang accompanied Trump aboard Air Force One during the first US presidential visit to China in almost ten years.

He later attended a major White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in September. Additionally, media reports indicate that his company pledged $25 million toward Trump's proposed White House ballroom.

The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed on Huang's relationship with the woman and that she was giving information to the Chinese government, and chose not to act on the information.