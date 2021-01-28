K Palaniswami Unveils 'Namma Chennai' Selfie Spot At Marina Beach

A selfie spot was inaugurated with the name of Namma Chennai in Tamil Nadu capital.

The city of Chennai on Thursday added a new attraction, "Namma Chennai", a selfie spot off the famous Marina Beach under the Smart City Mission.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami unveiled the Rs 24 lakh facility, set up to celebrate the pride of the city and its ethos and to express one's love for Chennai.

The Tamil word "Namma" (our) in red colour is featured on the top and the word Chennai in white finds a place in English beneath it in the structure installed on the arterial Kamarajar Salai opposite the Queen Mary's College.



Mr Palaniswami, along with his Cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Local Administration Minister SP Velumani, inaugurated the facility, an initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Soon after the inauguration, people flocked the premises and eagerly clicked selfies with "Namma Chennai" logo in the background.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and Chennai Corporation Commissioner K Prakash took photographs in front of the new structure.

Such selfie spots are already available in cities, including Hyderabad.