"If DMK Wins, EPS Loses": OPS On 'Revenge' Angle In Tamil Nadu Switch

The DMK's newest recruit - expelled AIADMK leader and ex-Chief Minister O Panneerselvam - spoke to NDTV Friday, shortly after he was welcomed onboard by his new boss, MK Stalin.

OPS, as Panneerselvam is referred to, told NDTV the trigger for his switch - a headline political development weeks before an Assembly election - was Stalin's "inclusive approach".

"MK Stalin's political activities (and) his inclusive approach," he said, "… his way of ensuring the development of all sections, taking people with him regardless of caste or religion."

"All sections of people in Tamil Nadu are acknowledging Stalin is leading in a good way."

He was then asked if the decision to cross the Dravidian divide and join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was influenced by a revenge angle, i.e., his spat with Edappadi K Palaniswami, with whom he squabbled for control of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam after the death of party icon and ex-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. OPS lost that squabble and was expelled from the party in 2022.

The expulsion set up a rancorous divide between the two leaders.

But in recent weeks there was speculation of a reunion of sorts, though not sanctioned by Palaniswami, or EPS. Instead, it was rumoured to be his ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, that was pushing for Panneerselvam's return on grounds it would consolidate AIADMK votes.

Specifically, the BJP was eyeing the Thevar community that is politically influential in the southern districts and whose votes OPS can influence.

Aware, though, that EPS would not take kindly to being forced to take back his rival, the BJP offered a workaround - Panneerselvam would join the saffron-party led alliance instead.

But OPS opted to join the DMK and told NDTV it was not about 'revenge'. "The people want MK Stalin to win," OPS said, "I want DMK to win. If DMK wins then automatically EPS loses."

Panneerselvam was also asked about his individual ambitions for this election, including defending the Bodinayakkanur Assembly seat that has been his since 2011. He offered a diplomatic response, saying Stalin would take the call and that he would respect the decision.