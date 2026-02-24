No Power-Sharing, Only 25 Seats: Inside DMK-Congress Seat-Sharing Talks

The day after Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK parliamentary party chief Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, she held further discussions on seat-sharing negotiations with Congress state in-charge Girish Chodankar at her residence on Monday.

While none of the leaders have officially spoken about what transpired, sources say the Congress reminded the DMK of an unfulfilled promise of one Rajya Sabha seat, and the DMK is likely to concede to that demand.

However, while the Congress is seeking the 41 assembly seats it contested in 2016, the DMK is sticking to the offer of 25 seats that it allotted to the Congress in 2021 assembly polls.

Top sources say the DMK is categorically unwilling to go beyond two or three additional seats for the Congress. "26 or 27 at best, but we can't afford to give more," a source said.

The DMK firmly believes that the Congress does not have strong candidates to contest the Assembly polls, and the DMK cannot afford weak candidates in what is expected to be a close contest.

Even in 2021, DMK leaders backed Congress candidates with their resources, but this time, the DMK fears it may not be able to do so.

The Congress, though, said that it had a better strike record last time and won 18 of the 25 seats, whereas the DMK lost 55 of the 188 seats it contested. In fact, the Congress has been arguing that it could seek the seats the DMK lost, but the DMK has dismissed that logic.

The DMK has said it has more allies now and may not be able to concede more seats. It's likely to keep the number under 28 seats for the Congress, according to sources.

According to sources, actor Vijay's TVK is offering around 70 seats to the Congress.

Stalin has also categorically refused to even consider the Congress' demand for a share in power if the coalition comes to power.

He has reportedly rejected any power-sharing arrangement, as it could create an impression of instability, which may not be healthy in Tamil Nadu.

A list of constituencies has also been shared by the DMK, according to party sources.

According to sources, Kanimozhi has been leading the negotiations and had also met Rahul Gandhi a few weeks ago. DMK MP A Raja was also part of the meeting with Congress leader KC Venugopal and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister TS Singh Deo.

The meeting was described as "extremely cordial," sources said, adding that a letter from Congress president Kharge outlining the party's demands was shared with Chief Minister MK Stalin.