Ex Chief Secretary Gave Wrong Information On Jayalalithaa's Health: Chief Minister K Palaniswami

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT K Palaniswami accused P Rama Mohana Rao of providing wrong information about Jayalalithaa's health Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami Sunday accused former chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao of providing wrong information about late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's health.



Mr Rao was trying to shield somebody in this regard, Mr Palaniswami told reporters at the airport, without naming anyone.



On the Cauvery issue, he said this cannot be solved through Twitter or Facebook, but legally.



Mr Palaniswami said he had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to implement the Supreme Court's verdict in this regard.



On the ongoing agitation against Sterlite, he said the factory was closed in 2003 and the case is being heard by a court.



