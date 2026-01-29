'Vijay Is Good Actor, Not Politician': EPS' Swipe At TVK Chief

Somebody at whose rally 41 people died in a stampede due to chaotic venue management cannot claim to have the knowhow of making it big in politics, which takes years to master, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said today, targeting actor Vijay and his new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The TVK has not announced an alliance with anyone ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election, though it has called the Congress party a natural partner, claiming secular roots. Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK is looking to defend the BJP's push into the southern state.

"He [Vijay] is a good actor, but we are good politicians. We know people's issues because we have 52 years of experience. Remember that 41 people who gathered to listen to him died. Instead of getting down to help them, he left," Palaniswami, or EPS, said today.

"How can he claim to successfully run a party without knowing the importance of being with people? Experience is necessary in politics. During the [COVID-19] pandemic, I went to 32 districts. Had it been Vijay, he wouldn't have come out of his house," the former chief minister said.

Vijay is scheduled to launch the TVK's election campaign in February first week. The party has been allotted the 'whistle' election symbol.

The TVK plans a grand state-level conference along with three major public meetings to be held across different regions of Tamil Nadu, all of which will be addressed by Vijay, news agency PTI reported.

The party has a backup plan in case the grand conference does not happen due to logistical or other issues. The TVK will instead hold five public meetings in five regions of the state. The campaign blueprint was reportedly finalised during a recent meeting between TVK's chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan and members of the party's election campaign committee.

The Karur stampede continues to haunt the actor. With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) handling the case, he runs the risk of finding his political schedules disrupted due to summons for questioning and court hearings.