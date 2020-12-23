AIADMK Files Complaint With Top Cop Against DMK Chief MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi

AIADMK filed a complaint against DMK chief MK Stalins's son Udhayanidhi Stalin (left)

The AIADMK today lodged a complaint with Tamil Nadu's top police officer, Director General of Police JK Tripathy, against DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging that his speech at a poll campaign was full of intimidation and resulted in disrupting public peace and harmony. The ruling party also sought action against him.

Udhayanidhi, son of DMK president MK Stalin, used "highly inappropriate, abusive language" against Chief Minister E Palaniswami and the AIADMK government in his campaign on Tuesday at Kattumannarkoil in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, the ruling party's spokesperson and former MLA RM Babu Murugavel said in his complaint.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021 and parties have begun an early poll campaign.

Citing usage of certain Tamil words to instigate people to dislodge the incumbent AIADMK government, Mr Murugavel, who is also the party's legal wing joint secretary, alleged that the speech propagated hate and was tantamount to disrupting public harmony.

Udhayanidhi Stalin in his campaign in Thanjavur district also named a top ranking state police official and allegedly 'intimidated' him, which was in effect preventing a government officer from discharging his duties independently, Mr Murugavel said.

The AIADMK office-bearer sought appropriate legal action against Udhayanidhi Stalin under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.



