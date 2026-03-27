Eat Same Meals Daily? Study Says It May Help You Lose Weight Faster

A new study suggests that sticking to the same meals and maintaining a steady calorie intake each day may help people lose more weight. The research, published in the journal Health Psychology, highlights how simple eating routines could make dieting easier and more effective.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Oregon Research Institute, analysed 112 overweight or obese adults who took part in a 12-week weight loss programme. Participants tracked their daily food intake using a mobile app and recorded their weight regularly.

Researchers found that people who followed more consistent eating habits - such as repeating meals and keeping calorie intake stable - lost more weight than those who ate a wide variety of foods. On average, participants with repetitive diets lost 5.9% of their body weight, compared to 4.3% among those with more varied diets.

The findings also showed that fluctuations in daily calorie intake affected results. For every 100-calorie variation, weight loss reduced by around 0.6%.

"Maintaining a healthy diet in today's food environment requires constant effort and self-control," said lead author Charlotte Hagerman, PhD, of the Oregon Research Institute. "Creating routines around eating may reduce that burden and make healthy choices feel more automatic."

The findings suggest that simplifying food choices, such as creating a rotation of go-to meals and maintaining a steady calorie intake, may help people build sustainable habits in a challenging food environment. However, the researchers caution that the study shows a correlation, not cause and effect, and that factors like motivation or self-discipline may also play a role.

Experts also warn that dietary variety is still important, especially within healthy food groups like fruits and vegetables.Overall, researchers say consistency in eating habits may play a key role in successful weight loss.