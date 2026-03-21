How Python Blood Molecule Could Help Fight Obesity, Scientists Say

Scientists have identified a molecule in the blood of the Burmese python that could pave the way for a new generation of weight loss treatments. The discovery offers fresh hope in the global fight against obesity by targeting appetite in a different way.

Pythons are known for their extreme feeding habits. They can consume prey as large as their own body weight and then survive without food for months. Researchers found that after feeding, certain molecules in their bloodstream increase sharply, helping them manage this unusual metabolism.

The study, led by Jonathan Long at Stanford University, focused on analysing blood samples from young pythons before and after feeding. Scientists identified more than 200 molecules that rose significantly, with one molecule, known as pTOS, increasing more than 1,000 times.

This molecule, produced by gut bacteria, is also found in small amounts in humans. To test its potential, researchers administered pTOS to obese mice. The results showed that the mice ate less food and lost about 9 percent of their body weight over a period of 28 days.

Unlike existing weight loss drugs such as Wegovy, which work by slowing stomach emptying and often cause side effects like nausea, pTOS appears to act directly on the brain. It targets the hypothalamus, the region responsible for controlling hunger.

Co-author Leslie Leinwand said the findings highlight a new way to control appetite without the common side effects seen in current treatments.

The research, published in Nature Metabolism, is still at an early stage. Further studies are needed to confirm whether the molecule is safe and effective for human use, but scientists believe it holds strong promise.