For decades, India's approach to outer space was guided by the pioneering vision that space technology should serve humanity and contribute to national development. Largely, telecommunications, meteorology, agriculture, disaster mitigation, education, and remote sensing were the priorities of a young nation. That vision was appropriate for its time. But the world around it has changed dramatically.

Space is no longer simply a scientific frontier for civilian applications. It is now an arena of economic might, military power, innovation, and geopolitical contestation. The ability to access and operate in space is important, and equally important is the ability to protect those capabilities from interference and attack. India must now recognise a fundamental strategic transition: how soon can it build a strategic space command?

From Using Space To Securing Space

India has made considerable progress since its early space missions. The Chandrayaan programme, Mars Orbiter Mission, Aditya-L1, indigenous launch vehicles, and the satellite ecosystem have demonstrated the country's space capabilities.

Alongside, the 2023 Indian Space Policy opened to greater private-sector participation, while Space Vision 2047 has set forth ambitious objectives, including the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and a crewed lunar mission by 2040.

These are important milestones. But the strategic implications of India's expanding space ambitions deserve equal attention. The military character of space is evolving so rapidly that satellites are now critical to warfare for precision targeting, real-time battlefield ISR, and secure navigation.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has shown the massive use of commercial space infrastructure in conflict, blurring the line between civilian and military assets.

The US, China, and Russia have already created space forces, recognising that space superiority will greatly shape the outcome of future conflicts. China, in particular, is developing an extensive military space architecture based on a massive constellation of military satellites (roughly 200), navigation systems, communications networks, and counter-space capabilities. Its anti-satellite test in 2007 was an obvious demonstration that space assets could become targets in a conflict.

For India, the implications are particularly serious. Its military operations across the northern and western borders, as well as maritime security in the Indian Ocean, depend heavily on space-based ISR.

India's Military Space Deficit

India's space programme, largely civilian-oriented, has been one of its greatest strengths. The country has relied extensively on dual-use satellite infrastructure rather than building a comprehensive military-specific architecture.

The Navy's GSAT-7 (Rukmini) and the IAF's GSAT-7A are dedicated military communications capabilities. Other satellites, including the Cartosat and RISAT series, have supported strategic ISR alongside civilian applications. Additionally, the Defence Research & Development Agency (DRDO) is focusing on Situational awareness (SSA), with projects like VEDA & Counter-Space Capabilities. It is mostly working on operationally responsive space (ORS) and anti-satellite (ASAT) delivery mechanisms (building on kinetic strike tests like Mission Shakti).

While such a dual-use model has helped India make use of limited resources, they also expose an important weakness: military requirements cannot be met by infrastructure designed primarily for broader civilian purposes.

India needs dedicated and secure satellite communications, persistent surveillance, and space-based early warning. It must then secure electronic intelligence, navigation, and positioning, and reliable data links connecting all three services. In addition to that, these capabilities must be available and tested during peacetime, crisis, and conflict.

The problem is not simply the number of satellites in orbit. It is their coverage, redundancy, revisit rates, and secure communications. It is backed up by ground infrastructure and the ability to operate under hostility.

NavIC demonstrated this challenge. In July 2026, the government informed Parliament that the operational constellation had three satellites available for positioning and timing services, while four are required for standalone positioning. This is a clear reminder that strategic autonomy requires sustained investment in replacement satellites, tech upgrades, and constellation management. India cannot afford to have critical military capabilities dependent on a small number of space assets.

Who Handles India's Space Security?

One of India's principal challenges is institutional. Its civilian, commercial, scientific, and military space activities operate through different organisations, each with a distinct mandate.

ISRO remains the principal institution for advanced space research and various tech programmes for the national space missions. IN-SPACe is responsible for promoting non-government space activities. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) provides the commercial interface for space products and services.

However, the Armed Forces have their own operational needs.

While these institutions must retain their independence and responsibilities, the strategic objectives of the country cannot remain fragmented. This author would then propose a National Space Capability and Security Roadmap, jointly coordinated at the strategic level under a national authority. And it must include clearly defined roles for ISRO, DRDO, IN-SPACe, the Armed Forces, industry, and other connected departments. The objective should not be to create another bureaucratic superstructure. Rather, it should forge a common national vision for identifying capability gaps, investments, and R&D.

Such a roadmap should have principal pillars. India must develop a layered constellation of dedicated military and dual-use satellites covering secure communications, ISR, and navigation. So, it should adopt distributed satellite architectures with smaller satellites, responsive launch capabilities, and multiple orbital configurations. Importantly, India needs the ability to monitor objects and activities in orbit, identify potential threats, and detect interference from potentially hostile satellites. So, SSA must become a continuous national security function.

What is required is more investment in ground-based radars, optical systems, and space-based sensors. Equally important is to build capabilities to protect satellites against jamming, spoofing, and directed-energy threats.

Space capabilities must be integrated into the operational doctrines of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force. The Armed Forces should have secure access to satellite-based ISR, with a common architecture for jointness. It must be built as India's multi-domain operational capability rather than treating it as a technical support function.

India must reduce dependence on foreign tech in critical areas such as advanced propulsion, satellite components, and radiation-hardened electronics. Still, high-grade sensors, optical communications, onboard AI, and launch systems are imported.

Here, the government should act as a key force for industry, securing demand and long-term procurement commitments, particularly for strategic space tech.

India's space strategy cannot stop at low Earth orbit. So the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, lunar exploration, deep-space communications, propulsion, and navigation must become part of a national capability programme.

Air Force's Experience

Alongside the national roadmap, India must give serious consideration to the institutional buildup of its military space capabilities.

The Defence Space Agency (DSA), established in 2019, was an important first step towards joint military space operations. The Ministry of Defence's Annual Report 2025-26 has also referred to plans to expand the DSA into an interim Space Command. The proposed command structure from all three services indicates that the government recognises the need for a more integrated military structure.

So, India should move decisively in this direction. Importantly, there is a strong case for initially nurturing military space operations within the IAF, while retaining joint-service control and participation. The IAF possesses definitive experience in satellite communications, airborne surveillance, and EW-led command-and-control systems.

There are some good international lessons. The US developed its military space capabilities over several decades within the Air Force before launching the US Space Force in 2019. The UK established UK Space Command in 2021 as a joint organisation, initially drawing heavily on the Royal Air Force. Japan similarly developed its Space Operations Squadron and later expanded its space operations within the Japan Air Self-Defence Force.

An initial Space Command under the broader aerospace framework could provide the necessary operational and institutional experience. Soon, India could consider a fully developed, independent, tri-service joint Space Command with dedicated operational authority.

Beyond Earth's Orbit

The next phase of space competition will involve sustained operations in orbit, lunar exploration, cislunar navigation, and communications. It is about space logistics, orbital servicing, and, possibly, the exploration of extraterrestrial resources.

The region between the Earth and the Moon, as cislunar space, could become vital as countries develop lunar infrastructure and regular transportation networks. Lunar and space stations, propulsion systems, rescue, return missions, and autonomous navigation will soon move from science fiction to national planning.

Future military and commercial planners may have to protect communication relays, navigation infrastructure, and transportation routes beyond Earth's orbital neighbourhood. India's early achievements provide a foundation, but they do not guarantee future leadership without such steps. A National Space Capability and Security Roadmap would provide that comprehensive framework.

India has already demonstrated its space capabilities. However, the next challenge is considerably more demanding: building the capacity to remain in space, operate securely, and participate in shaping the rules of the space domain.

India has travelled a remarkable distance in early space experiments. But the journey is far from over. The country must read the changing strategic landscape before others define it.

(Manish Kumar Jha is a national security expert, defence editor, and the founder of the military think tank, Strategic Insights)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author