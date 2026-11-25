As Pakistan sent its second astronaut, Zeeshan Ali, into space and its first astronaut to China's Tiangong space station, the mission is drawing attention not only because of its significance for Pakistan's future but also because of its remarkable past. Few people know that Pakistan entered the space age before India. Long before India's lunar landings, Mars mission and growing reputation as a major space power, Pakistan appeared poised to become South Asia's early leader in space science and technology. It established its national space agency before India, launched its first rocket before its neighbour and was among the earliest countries in Asia to engage in space research.

Yet history unfolded very differently.

Today, India stands among the world's leading spacefaring nations with achievements that include missions to the Moon, Mars and the Sun, a thriving launch vehicle program, a growing commercial space sector and an ambitious human spaceflight effort. Pakistan, despite its early start, has struggled to maintain momentum and remains heavily dependent on international partnerships for its most ambitious space projects.

That contrast makes Pakistan's upcoming astronaut mission particularly interesting. While it represents a major national achievement, it also highlights how two neighbouring countries that began their space journeys on similar timelines ended up on vastly different trajectories.

Pakistan's space story began in 1961 when it established the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, better known as SUPARCO. At the time, the world was still gripped by the excitement of the early Space Age. Yuri Gagarin had become the first human in space only months earlier, and nations around the world were beginning to explore the scientific and strategic possibilities of space technology.

India would not establish the Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, until 1969, eight years after SUPARCO came into existence.

Pakistan strengthened its early lead on July 7, 1962, when it launched Rehbar-I from its Sonmiani launch site near Karachi. The sounding rocket was based on the American Nike Ajax system and carried out atmospheric research. The mission made Pakistan one of the first countries in Asia to launch a research rocket.

India followed more than a year later. On November 21, 1963, a Nike Apache sounding rocket lifted off from the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station in Kerala.

At that stage, there was little to separate the ambitions of the two nations that were pursuing scientific research, acquiring technical expertise and building their first generation of space scientists and engineers.

But the following decades would reveal a growing divergence.

India treated space as a long-term national investment and steadily expanded its capabilities. The launch of Aryabhata in 1975 marked India's entry into the satellite age. The spacecraft was launched by the Soviet Union, but its development helped establish the technological foundation for future Indian missions.

Pakistan's first satellite, Badr-1 in 1983, came much later. While it represented an important achievement for SUPARCO, it did not trigger the same cycle of technological expansion that Aryabhata did for India.

Today the difference in scale is dramatic.

India has launched about 140 satellites of its own.

The GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the NVS-03 satellite lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on October 31, 2026

Photo Credit: ISRO

These spacecraft support communications, navigation, weather forecasting, disaster management, military applications, scientific research and Earth observation. Satellite services have become deeply woven into India's economy and national infrastructure.

Pakistan has launched 16 satellites. Many have been developed through collaborations with international partners, particularly China.

The difference becomes even clearer when examining launch capabilities.

From its earliest years, ISRO pursued the difficult goal of building indigenous rockets. This effort required decades of research, repeated failures and sustained political support. The result was a succession of increasingly capable launch vehicles that transformed India into a self-reliant space launch power.

The Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3) was followed by the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV), then the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and later the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the LVM3 heavy-lift rocket.

Over time, these launchers became the backbone of India's space program.

ISRO has conducted 107 rocket launches and has placed satellites into orbit not only for India but also for dozens of other countries. The PSLV in particular earned a global reputation for reliability and became one of the most trusted launch vehicles in the world; it even launched 104 satellites in a single mission.

Pakistan never developed a comparable orbital launch capability. As a result, the country remains dependent on foreign launch providers whenever it needs to place satellites into space.

The funding gap between the two agencies helps explain much of the difference.

SUPARCO operates with an annual budget estimated at $19.38 million. ISRO's annual budget is approximately $1.5 billion.

The disparity is enormous.

ISRO's larger budget supports launch vehicle development, satellite manufacturing, deep space missions, human spaceflight initiatives, scientific research programs and an extensive network of facilities across India.

By comparison, SUPARCO has had far fewer resources available to pursue similar ambitions.

Perhaps nowhere is the contrast more visible than in planetary exploration. India reached lunar orbit in 2008 with Chandrayaan-1.

The Indian spacecraft Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle -C11 (PSLV) takes off carrying India's first lunar probe Chandrayaan-1 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on October 22, 2008

Photo Credit: AFP

The mission became internationally important after contributing to the discovery of water molecules on the Moon.

The finding changed scientific understanding of the lunar environment and elevated India's status in planetary science.

Fifteen years later, Chandrayaan-3 achieved another historic milestone by successfully landing near the Moon's south polar region. India became the first country to accomplish a soft landing in that area, which scientists consider one of the most promising regions for future exploration because of the possibility of water ice deposits.

Pakistan's first lunar mission came through partnership with China. The ICUBE-Q CubeSat travelled to the Moon aboard China's Chang'e-6 mission in 2024, marking Islamabad's first participation in lunar exploration.

A Long March 5 rocket, carrying the Chang'e-6 mission lunar probe, lifts off as it rains at the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in China's Hainan Province on May 3, 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan's ambitions are expected to grow further. The country plans to fly a 35-kilogram lunar rover aboard the future Chang'e-8 mission, one of China's key efforts to establish a long-term presence on the Moon in 2029.

India's ambitions have extended far beyond lunar exploration.

In 2014, the Mars Orbiter Mission or Mangalyaan, entered orbit around Mars and made India the first nation in history to reach the Red Planet on its maiden attempt. The achievement attracted global attention because it demonstrated that complex interplanetary exploration could be accomplished at relatively low cost.

India later set its sights on the Sun. The Aditya-L1 mission, launched in 2023, is studying solar activity and space weather from the Sun Earth Lagrange Point L1. The mission placed India among a small group of countries operating a solar scientific observatory in deep space.

Human spaceflight presents another striking point of comparison.

India's first astronaut, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, flew aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11 spacecraft in 1984. His mission to the Salyut-7 space station remains one of the defining moments in India's space history.

More than four decades later, India celebrated another milestone when Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla flew into space in 2025. At the same time, ISRO has been advancing preparations for the country's indigenous Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.

Pakistan entered human spaceflight much later.

On October 6, 2023, Namira Salim became the first Pakistani astronaut when she flew aboard a Virgin Galactic suborbital space tourism mission. Her journey also made her the first astronaut from Monaco and the first female astronaut from the UAE to travel to space.

On Wednesday, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali became the country's second astronaut and the first Pakistani to visit an orbital space station. He travelled aboard a Chinese Shenzhou-24 mission launched by a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

The three crew members of China's Shenzhou-24 spacecraft Wu Yi (C), Tang Hongbo (R) and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali (L)

Photo Credit: AFP

The destination was China's Tiangong space station, one of only two permanently occupied space stations currently in orbit. The Pakistani and two Chinese astronauts safely docked with the Chinese space station, marking the first foreigner to visit the Chinese space station.

The mission reflects a broader reality about Pakistan's space future. Increasingly, that future is linked to China. Whether through lunar exploration, satellite development or human spaceflight, Beijing has become Islamabad's most important space partner.

The Shenzou-24 launch to the Tiangong mission will not erase the enormous gap that separates Pakistan and India in space capability. India remains far ahead in satellite deployment, launch vehicles, budget, planetary exploration and scientific infrastructure. But Pakistan can bank on China to help it, as they remain an "all-weather friend".