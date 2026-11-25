A Turkish military helicopter crashed Tuesday killing five people, just 12 days after another similar accident claimed four lives.

"Five of our heroic brothers-in-arms were killed in the crash of an air force helicopter that occurred during a training flight," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Earlier it had mentioned an accident "in the context of a training mission" involving "an AS-532 type helicopter belonging to our air force."

The AS-532 Cougar is a French-made troop transport helicopter.

Images on television showed emergency vehicles in a vast open plain near the Tepebasi district.

The helicopter had taken off from a base in Eskisehir, between Istanbul and Ankara.

On November 12, four soldiers were killed when an S-70 helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey for reasons that remain unknown.

No official explanation has been given since.

Turkey has the second-largest army in NATO. It has forces officially deployed for counter-terrorism operations in Iraq and Syria.

It is no longer fighting on its own territory since the end of the Kurdish rebellion, sealed by the launch in 2024 of a peace process between the Turkish state and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)