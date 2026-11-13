Turkey And Qatar Sign Defence Agreement To Strengthen Ties

Turkey and Qatar signed a defence agreement on Friday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said would further strengthen ties between the regional allies, his office said.

The announcement came after Erdogan met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul.

Qatar's ruler travelled to Istanbul after attending the United Nations COP31 climate summit in southern Turkey.

"A mutual defence agreement signed by Turkey and Qatar today will add a new dimension to the brotherly ties between the two countries," Erdogan said during the meeting, according to a statement from his office.

The statement gave no further details about the contents of the agreement.

Erdogan also said Turkey and Qatar would expand cooperation in the defence industry.

The two countries would continue working together "to prevent a renewed outbreak of war in the Gulf region and to promote dialogue and peace", he said.

The leaders also discussed Israel's attacks on Gaza and the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory, efforts towards normalisation in Syria and the latest developments in Libya, the statement added.

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