"Taps My Phone": Rahul Gandhi's Big Charge Against PM Modi, Then Debate Dare

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tapping his phone. During an online interactive session, Gandhi held up his phone and said he has all the proof against the Prime Minister in his phone, while reiterating his challenge for a one-on-one debate on a host of issues.

"The proof is in this phone, and the PM knows it since he taps my phone,' he said holding up his phone.

The Leader of the Opposition, however, did not present any verifiable technical evidence during the session to substantiate the allegation of phone tapping.

He made the allegation during an interactive 'Ask Me' session on Instagram, where he responded to questions from supporters and reiterated his demand for a direct public debate with the Prime Minister.

Rahul Gandhi has in past also alleged phone tapping claiming that he and many other politicians had their phones bugged with Pegasus to enable Central agencies to tap them.

"I myself had Pegasus on my phone. Large number of politicians have Pegasus on their phones. I've been called by Intelligence officers who say please be careful of what you say on your phone as we are recording the stuff," Gandhi had alleged in 2023.

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The allegations were refuted by the Centre.

On Friday, he repeated that a one-on-one debate will settle the question of who is foreign controlled and who is an anti-national once and for all, insisting that he has "proof" against the Prime Minister.

Friday's remarks marked the seventh time in 12 days that Gandhi had publicly challenged PM Modi to a debate.

The Congress leader has repeatedly demanded an open discussion on issues including electoral processes, foreign influence and national security.

BJP leaders have repeatedly dismissed Gandhi's debate challenges, accusing him of avoiding substantive debates in Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier questioned why Gandhi was asking the Prime Minister to choose a venue when Parliament was already available for discussion.