"Why The Uproar?" Sam Pitroda On Exchanging Diwali Wishes With PM Modi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him happy Diwali and Congress leader Sam Pitroda returned the gesture, the Overseas Congress chief has reiterated that he respected the Prime Minister as a "fellow Gujarati" and that their differences were political, not personal.

"I have known Narendra-bhai for a long time - even before he became Prime Minister. I have visited his home. We share a connection as fellow Gujaratis," Pitroda told NDTV in an exclusive chat a day after the exchange of wishes triggered a political debate.

Sam Pitroda has long been in the BJP's line of fire, which has accused the Congress of colluding with foreign forces to harm the country. Pitroda is also instrumental in Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits, which have also evoked strong attacks from the BJP.

This week too the BJP attacked Pitroda and the Congress over the recent protests and repeated the foreign collusion charge. Pitroda vehemently rejected the charge, calling it baseless. The Congress leader had also come under BJP's fire over his comment on the 1984 Sikh riots when he said "why must we discuss something that happened 40 years ago?".

Read | 'Sam Bhai' Pitroda Gets Diwali Wish From His 'Gujarati Friend' PM Modi

Amid all this political sparring, the bonhomie between the Prime Minister and Pitroda, and the mutual praise, became a topic of discussion and speculation.

The Prime Minister on Thursday wished Pitroda on the occasion of Diwali and Gujarati New Year. The surprise wish came after Pitroda called the PM his "Gujarati friend" and said he had no issues with him at an individual level.

"Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben. Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath!" PM Modi posted.

Soon after, Pitroda reciprocated with his own post wishing the Prime Minister. "Thank you very much for the greetings Narendra Bhai. We reciprocate the same and wish you healthy years ahead."

Speaking to NDTV, Pitroda called PM Modi a friend and wondered why there was an uproar over the exchange of wishes.

"On a personal level, he is a friend and a well-wisher, though our ideologies and politics differ. Even today, if we were to meet, I would happily chat and laugh with him. Someone told me about his post; I, too, sent him greetings and wished him good health. I have no enemies; I respect everyone. I am a Gandhian. He works hard and is a good orator - why is there such an uproar over this?"

He also strongly rejected Congress leader Hussain Dalwai's suggestion that praise for the PM may mean that he was planning to switch sides." He has lost his mind; he should be ashamed. I will never leave the Congress," Pitroda said.

On his comments on the Sikh riots, Pitroda clarified that his remarks were taken out of context. "I said that we need to move forward; I am speaking about the future. I am not suggesting that we should ignore past events. The media often takes my words out of context because they thrive on controversy."