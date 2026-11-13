7007, 1507: The Curious Case Of Rajasthan's 'Numbered' Gangs

A man was hacked to death with an axe on a street in Jaipur on Wednesday, in a murder allegedly driven by a seven-year-old vendetta. Vijay Bajiya was attacked in Jagdamba Nagar by a group of men seeking to avenge the killing of a man named Kailash in 2019. Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder.

The main accused, 21-year-old Hanish Golya, is the son of Kailash, whom Vijay had killed seven years ago. Along with his associates, Hanish allegedly carried out the attack to avenge his father's death. He had been carrying the desire for revenge for years, despite having studied engineering and briefly worked at a private company before becoming associated with a gang.

Kailash and Vijay had been involved in a gang rivalry over liquor contracts. What began as a dispute between two men eventually drew their families and associates into a bitter feud that continued for years.

While the police have solved Vijay Bajiya's murder, the case has drawn attention to a wider and increasingly visible phenomenon in Rajasthan: gangs that identify themselves through four-digit numbers.

Hanish and his associates have a distinctive tattoo on their hands. When NDTV looked into its significance, it emerged that the tattoo represents their gang, known as 7007. Hanish and the three other arrested accused - Dinesh, Kamlesh and Yuvraj - are associated with the group. Vijay, meanwhile, operated a rival gang called 1507.

The two groups are part of a growing culture of gangs across Rajasthan that use numbers as their identity, with such outfits operating at different levels.

Vijay Bajiya, who was murdered in the Kardhani area, named his gang 1507 after his birthday. The 7007 gang, on the other hand, took its name from the number plates of its members' vehicles. The first member of the group had 7007 on his vehicle's registration plate, and others subsequently bought vehicles carrying the same number. It became a way for members to recognise one another and establish the group's identity.

The number itself is central to the identity of these gangs. Every vehicle registration plate has four digits, and the gang leader's preferred number is often treated as a lucky number. Other members then acquire vehicles with the same number, making it easier to identify the group's vehicles and project its presence. Some gang leaders also choose numbers based on their birthdays.

A few years ago, gangs were often identified by the cities in which they operated. The names were based on regional RTO codes - RJ19 for Jodhpur, RJ07 for Bikaner and RJ02 for Alwar. But as the number of groups within individual cities grew, the use of distinct four-digit numbers became increasingly common.

When NDTV probed the matter, it also found several Instagram and Facebook accounts associated with gangs using similar number-based identities. The growing visibility of these groups online reflects a wider problem, with young people increasingly being drawn into gang culture.

Gang rivalries, property dealings and the pursuit of influence and dominance are among the factors pushing youngsters towards criminal activities. The portrayal of gangs on social media, where their members are often celebrated, has added to their appeal. But experts say the reasons behind the trend run deeper than the attraction of a particular gang or its online image.

Professor Vishal Vikram of Rajasthan University believes one of the major factors is the declining public trust in the justice system.

He says people are increasingly losing faith in the state's ability to deliver justice. When individuals believe they have suffered injustice or been subjected to atrocities but cannot obtain justice through established institutions, some begin taking revenge themselves. There is also a growing perception that people can commit crimes and escape punishment through various means. Together, these factors are creating an environment in which more young people are becoming involved in criminal activities.

Employment is another important factor, according to the professor. Young people need jobs and opportunities, and the state has a responsibility to provide employment that matches their qualifications, along with fair wages. Timely access to such opportunities, he argues, could redirect their attention towards productive activities. The continuing shortage of jobs, however, remains a serious concern.

A third factor is the failure to check the glorification of criminal activities, particularly on social media. When gangs commit crimes or carry out violent acts, their members are sometimes portrayed as Robin Hood-like figures. Such portrayals can turn individuals involved in criminal activities into unlikely heroes in the eyes of young audiences.

Professor Vikram says society previously had informal mechanisms to discourage the glorification of negative behaviour, while the state also played a role in maintaining those boundaries.

He points out that many of those drawn into these gangs are not wealthy individuals or members of large organised crime syndicates. They are young people with relatively modest aspirations, many of which remain unfulfilled, making them vulnerable to the attraction of such groups.

The glorification of violence has also become increasingly commonplace. Even killings involving criminals are sometimes celebrated, creating a perception of heroism around acts of violence. Teenagers aged 17 and 18, as well as young adults in their early thirties, are increasingly exposed to this culture and, in some cases, begin to see such acts as a way of gaining recognition and influence.

The growing involvement of young people in gangs is also linked to their participation in property-related businesses and informal activities such as loan recovery. These networks can provide opportunities for individuals to exercise influence and become involved in disputes that sometimes turn violent.

While the police are making efforts to contain the problem, experts argue that enforcement alone cannot address the factors driving young people towards gang culture. Rebuilding trust in the justice system, creating employment opportunities and challenging the social acceptance of violence are also important to tackling the problem.

Speaking to NDTV, DCP West Prashant Kiran said the police were continuously monitoring the online activities of such groups. The force is also conducting area domination operations to keep a check on their activities.

He said the police would continue to monitor these gangs closely and take action against those involved in criminal activities.