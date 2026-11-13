Pak Operative Sent Nudes, Air Force Officer Replied With Secret War Plans

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has allegedly leaked highly sensitive information to an operative linked to a Pakistani intelligence agency in exchange for nude photograph, police have said.

The wing commander has shared details about the IAF's secret war plans, capabilities of drone units, the deployment of combat aircraft, military exercises, and the locations of sensitive military installations with the Pakistani operative, the Delhi Police has alleged in a charge sheet.

Such leaks could pose a grave threat to the nation's military preparedness and security, police added.

The officer has been in custody for five months in connection with a case registered under the Official Secrets Act.

He had been in contact with the Pakistani operative via WhatsApp between January 12 and April 1, 2026, during which he had shared classified military information with him, police said.

On April 1, he was intercepted and searched for carrying a smartphone into his office.

The charge sheet alleged that the Pakistani operative had sent a nude photograph to the wing commander, who responded by sharing a page from a secret IAF war plan. The accused had even proposed an arrangement: for every nude photograph received, he would provide a page from the war plan documents, according to the police.

What Was Leaked?

The accused provided the Pakistani operative with details regarding a secret IAF drone unit, including its strength, organisational structure, and operational procedures, the charge sheet noted. The leaks included details on drone trials, operational capabilities, flight endurance, and weapon-targeting systems.

According to the police, the accused also disclosed potential deployment locations for this drone unit in the event of a war-like situation. Such information could be highly valuable to an enemy, as it provides insight into the operational preparedness and strategy of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

The charge sheet alleged that the wing commander also shared details on the deployment of fighter jets in Leh. Besides, information was provided regarding a military exercise held at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Suratgarh, Rajasthan.

The police stated that the accused had shared the locations of sensitive military installations and details regarding troop deployments during wartime. Such leaks could compromise the security of military installations and operations, they added.

Officer Exploited Subordinates

Perhaps the most serious revelation in this case is that the Pakistani operative sent the accused various apps and links containing malware or spyware. These tools could have been used to gain access to confidential information stored on the mobile phones and other electronic devices, police added.

The charge sheet claimed that the accused also facilitated the installation of specific malware and spyware on the electronic devices of five officers serving under his command. The cops suspect that this was an attempt to access sensitive information stored on these officers' devices, as well as their communications with their superiors.

In simpler words, the police alleged that the accused did not merely leak information himself, but also tried to exploit the devices of his subordinates to facilitate cyber-espionage.

In its charge sheet, the Delhi Police has presented digital records of the communications that took place between the officer and the Pakistani operative.

According to the police, an examination of his WhatsApp data has revealed the exchange of 3,008 text messages, 65 photos, 65 reactions, 42 voice calls, four video calls, and six URLs between the two individuals.

Based on this digital evidence, the police are now investigating the extent of the sensitive information shared by the accused and whether any other person played a role in the conspiracy.