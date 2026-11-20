A Turkish court on Thursday barred imprisoned Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu from standing in the country's 2028 presidential election by ruling that his educational diploma was invalid, media reports said.

Imamoglu, seen as one of the few opposition figures capable of beating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the ballot box, was arrested and imprisoned in March 2025 on corruption charges that his party describes as politically motivated. The court's rejection of his appeal in the diploma case is the latest legal blow to Imamoglu.

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