Yogi Adityanath Spots Nervous Speaker, His Next Move Draws Widespread Praise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is receiving widespread praise online after a video showed him gently encouraging a young woman during an event in Lucknow. The incident took place during a programme celebrating 10 years of HCL IT City in Lucknow. Rachna Rai, a youth from Kauriram in Gorakhpur, was delivering her speech before a large audience when she briefly lost her confidence. She became nervous and struggled to find her words.

Seeing this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a reassuring round of applause to boost her confidence. The simple gesture helped her regain her composure. She soon found her rhythm, resumed her speech and went on to connect well with the audience.

The video of the interaction has become highly viral on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, with users praising the Chief Minister for his timely and empathetic gesture.

Social media users widely praised the Chief Minister's gesture. One user wrote, "This is exactly what makes Yogi Ji so special."

Another user described the moment as an example of true leadership, writing, "This is what leadership should look like, a quiet nudge instead of a speech about it. She held her own after that, and that's the part everyone remembers."

Others reacted more light-heartedly. One user commented, "He should have gone over and spoken to her! That would have been crazy."

The comments section was filled with praise for Yogi Adityanath's timely encouragement, with many users saying his simple act of support helped the young woman regain her confidence and complete her speech.