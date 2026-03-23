Woman Shares How Missing A High-Paying Job Became A "Sweet Loss" For Her

A woman's honest story about taking a big career risk has caught people's attention online, showing how even a setback can turn into a moment of growth. Ritu Maurya shared on Instagram that, at one point, she applied for a job offering an annual package ranging from Rs 65 lakhs to Rs 75 lakhs, even though her income at the time was approximately Rs 12 lakhs per year. Although she did not land the job, she described the entire experience as her "sweetest loss," one that made her realise her true potential.

In a video, Maurya came across a job opening for a GTM Engineering role, the salary for which was significantly higher than her current earnings. At the time, she felt that the position was beyond her level of experience and capability. She remarked that she wasn't sure if people would believe it, but when the universe decides to reveal your potential in its own way, circumstances can change quite suddenly.

According to Maurya, she initially hesitated to apply because she assumed the company would select a more experienced candidate. However, a colleague encouraged her to go ahead and apply.

She recounted telling her colleague that she lacked sufficient experience, but the colleague advised her to give it a shot anyway. Following that advice, she applied and successfully advanced to the final interview round.

Although she was not ultimately selected, the company chose a candidate with approximately 15 years of experience, Maurya stated that she found this decision entirely fair. She added that she remained happy nonetheless, as the company had deemed her worthy of competing at that level and had shortlisted her for the final round, where she was up against a candidate with three times her own experience.

She explained that this experience shifted her mindset and instilled in her the confidence to set loftier goals for her career. She described it as one of the pivotal moments in her life, one that convinced her she was capable of applying for high-paying jobs, and it is precisely this mindset that has brought her to where she stands today.

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Concluding the video, Maurya urged people never to doubt their own potential, reminding them that they often do not realise the full extent of what they are capable of achieving.

In the caption, she wrote that this experience still gives her goosebumps today, for when she applied for a job offering a salary of Rs 65 lakh while currently earning Rs 12 lakh, she never even imagined she would be able to clear the screening round. Ultimately, however, she lost out to a candidate with three times her own experience-a defeat she described as her "sweetest loss."

She further noted that this experience taught her that the limitations she had set for herself were not, in fact, real. She advised others to stop ruling themselves out before anyone else even gives them a chance, as they are destined to achieve far greater things.