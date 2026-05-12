Indian Influencer In Dubai Wants To Quit Content Creation, Looks For A Corporate Job: "Not Stimulating"

An Indian-origin influencer based in Dubai has gone viral after revealing that she wants to leave full-time content creation and return to a conventional corporate job, despite achieving financial success as a creator. Twinkle Stanly recently shared a candid video discussing what she described as the harsh reality of influencer life. In the clip, she explained that while social media careers often appear glamorous from the outside, she no longer finds the lifestyle personally fulfilling.

Stanly stressed that her decision has nothing to do with money. She said she is currently earning more than ever before and is financially doing extremely well through content creation. However, she admitted that the lifestyle has begun to feel emotionally draining and intellectually unstimulating.

According to Stanly, one of the biggest challenges has been the repetitive nature of influencer work. She described her daily routine as revolving around checking social media platforms, managing brand collaborations, posting content, and tracking engagement metrics, which eventually left her feeling creatively exhausted.

She also said that the lack of structure and routine, often considered one of the biggest advantages of influencer life, became difficult for her over time. While influencers enjoy flexibility and independence, Stanly explained that she personally thrives in environments that involve pressure, teamwork, deadlines, and professional challenges.

Watch the video here:

In a follow-up video shared days later, she reiterated that influencing no longer feels intellectually stimulating to her. She said she misses the sense of friction and mental engagement that traditional workplaces can provide.

"Being an influencer has been the most rewarding job I've had in terms of opportunities, finances, travel, and SO much more. But it has also been lonely and not as stimulating as I wished. I've also realized that for me to be interesting on social media, I need to create a fun, interesting, engaging life for myself. And I'm hoping that finding a job that I can fall in love with again will help with that. But who knows, I might change my mind again," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Stanly originally entered content creation while balancing a demanding corporate career alongside major personal life transitions. As her online presence grew, the income from influencing eventually surpassed her corporate salary, prompting her to become a full-time creator.

Now, after spending years outside the corporate ecosystem, she admitted she feels uncertain about returning. She said she is actively searching for jobs but is unsure how her current skills and experiences will translate into a traditional workplace setting. "I also don't know if I can actually go back to a job. I also don't know what kind of jobs look like for me," she said.

Her comments sparked widespread discussion online. While some social media users were surprised that someone would voluntarily step away from a successful influencer career, many others related to her experience. Several people agreed that financial success alone does not guarantee fulfillment and said that structure, collaboration, intellectual stimulation, and professional growth can sometimes feel more meaningful than complete freedom and flexibility.

One user wrote, "Not everything in the world is about money. there are so many different factors that make our life more fulfilling."Another said, "This is honestly so refreshing to see. In a world where most people hit a certain level of success and then settle into comfort, you are choosing to lean back into growth again. That takes a different kind of mindset."