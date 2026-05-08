Indian Crew Member Killed In 'Unfortunate' Maritime Incident

An Indian crew member was killed in an "unfortunate" maritime incident, the Indian mission said on Friday, extending assistance.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai did not give much information about the incident but said it was "saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at Sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a ship".

In a post on X, the Consulate said it was in touch with the ship's owner and is ascertaining further details.

"The Consulate will render all possible assistance in this matter on priority. Our deepest condolences," it said.

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