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Indian Crew Member Killed In 'Unfortunate' Maritime Incident

The Indian Consulate in Dubai said it was "saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at Sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a ship".

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Indian Crew Member Killed In 'Unfortunate' Maritime Incident
The Consulate said it was in touch with the ship's owner. (Representational)
  • An Indian crew member died in a maritime incident, the Indian mission said
  • The Indian Consulate in Dubai expressed sadness over the tragic death at sea
  • The Consulate is in contact with the ship owner to gather more information
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Dubai:

An Indian crew member was killed in an "unfortunate" maritime incident, the Indian mission said on Friday, extending assistance.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai did not give much information about the incident but said it was "saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at Sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a ship".

In a post on X, the Consulate said it was in touch with the ship's owner and is ascertaining further details.

"The Consulate will render all possible assistance in this matter on priority. Our deepest condolences," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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