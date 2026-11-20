An Instagram video shared by a user named Anushka has highlighted the ways parents express their love through small actions rather than words. The video shows her parents accompanying her to a railway station and staying on the platform until her train leaves. The emotional moment has gone viral on social media.

The video captures Anushka's parents dropping her off at the railway station. However, instead of leaving after seeing her board the train, they remain on the platform and wait until the train leaves.

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The video carries the text, "Things Parents Do Instead Of 'I Love You'," highlighting how parents often express their affection through their actions.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "I love them so much!"

Social Media Reaction

The video has struck an emotional chord with social media users.

One user commented, "The way your dad stood quietly at the very back, laughed with others just to hold and hide his tears, walked alongside the train with teary eyes the moment it started moving, and that final thumbs up. it says more than words ever could."

Another user noted, "May all parents live long and happy."

"So cute," added a third user.