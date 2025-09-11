What Is The 'Nano Banana' Trend? The AI Craze Turning Photos Into 3D Figurines

The latest AI trend capturing the attention of social media users worldwide is the "Nano Banana" trend, powered by Google's Gemini. This viral trend allows users to create hyper-realistic 3D figurines of themselves, celebrities, or even pets, using just a photo and a short text prompt.

The trend has gained rapid popularity due to its simplicity, accessibility, and visually impressive results. It requires no technical skills or payments. Users can generate miniature, lifelike figurines placed in realistic settings, complete with transparent acrylic bases and detailed packaging mockups, similar to commercial collectible figures.

To join the trend, users simply upload an image and use a provided prompt on the Gemini platform, which renders the 3D figure on a virtual desktop with a modelling preview on a nearby screen.

Indian social media has embraced the trend enthusiastically. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma even shared his own figurine, saying his younger followers encouraged him to try it out.

My young friends suggested me to go with the trend — so here it is 😁 pic.twitter.com/tUg3uMEptp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 9, 2025

According to Google, the feature is completely free and available to all users via the Gemini app.

Image creation and editing is free for everyone in the Gemini app. Give it a try and share your results below or tag us. We'll add some examples from our community to the thread! ⬇️ #nanobanana — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 1, 2025

Here's the step-by-step process for creating a Nano Banana 3D figurine:

Step 1: Open Google Gemini (or Google AI Studio).

Step 2: Upload any photo you'd like to transform.

Step 3: Copy and paste this prompt exactly:

"Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations."

Step 4: Click Generate and wait a few seconds for your 3D figurine image to appear.

Step 5: Review the result, and if needed, tweak your prompt or use a different photo for a new creation.