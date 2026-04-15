Watch: Mumbai Auto Driver Confidently Sings Taylor Swift Songs, Goes Viral

A Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver is winning hearts online after a passenger captured him confidently singing Taylor Swift's Blank Space during a ride. The video has gone viral, with viewers calling him a "Swiftie driver". The video was shared on Instagram by a woman named Nammya Bhasin. She said that the driver managed to turn her "worst day" into one of the best as the unexpected concert lifted her mood.

Social media praised his confidence and joy, with users saying, "Even if you have a Ferrari, you can't get this level of happiness".

"Was having the worst day. Got into a random auto in Mumbai and he had Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and One Direction playing on full volume. And then he started singing," she wrote as the caption of the video. "I didn't put my AirPods in once."

"Later, I asked him about the sign on his seat. He said he wants to work at JP Morgan someday," she wrote. "I hope he gets there."

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Watch the video here:

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Social Media Reaction

From karaoke setups to mini libraries, this new video adds to a growing list of Mumbai auto drivers using creativity to stand out. With nearly four million views, the video went viral. Over 293,000 users liked it, and thousands commented on it. "Guys, if you find him, pls show him this video, it'll be so cool," one user wrote in the comment section.

"When your ride is not swift, but your driver is for sure a Swiftie," another user wrote.

"I met a Rapido guy in Vasai who dropped me and asked.. when i told him. He was like, it's his dream to work in JP Morgan but got rejected twice and will try again.. i wished him luck," a third user shared their experience.