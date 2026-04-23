Viral Video Shows Woman's Stunning Acne Transformation: "About The Nights I Cried"

A Dubai-based woman has shared an acne transformation video, which has taken Instagram by storm. The clip documents her journey from acne breakouts to clear and glowing skin. The social media users are calling it "the most realistic glow-up on the internet".

The video starts with close-up footage, which shows active acne, deep inflammation, and dark post-inflammatory marks across her cheeks and chin. It then cuts to a look, in which her skin appears smooth and even-toned with no visible breakouts.

"God knows about the nights I cried to my mom for hours, wondering when I'll ever feel beautiful in my own skin," she wrote as the caption of the video. "Sorry for the jumpscare, but like I had to LIVE THRU IT SO IM NOT REALLY THAT SORRY."

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Watch the video here:

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Social Media Reaction

The video has gained massive traction, with over 735,000 views and 31,400 likes. Hundreds of users commented on the post and praised her for sharing her journey. "Ohh, my god. The best glow up video I've ever seen so far!" one user wrote.

"You unlocked my scariest memory. baby gurl i think we all survived this phase," another user wrote.

"Nobody really understands how painful that phase really is, they be like 'acne ale athinipo entha'. People have no idea how much acne affects our confidence. I'm so happy for you, girl. you're glowing," a third user commented.

"I started dieting and lost almost all the pimples dry skin and dry scalp. What I say is keep our gut healthy and we can have healthy skin," one user suggested.