Viral Airport Concert: Passenger Sings <i>Woh Lamhe</i> Amid IndiGo Disruptions

A stranded passenger at Mumbai airport turned a long flight delay into an unexpected musical moment, as IndiGo's widespread cancellations continued to affect travellers across India.

Singer Zayn Raza shared a video on Instagram showing himself seated at the airport with his guitar, performing the popular 2000s Hindi song ‘Woh Lamhe'. Several passengers waiting nearby are seen quietly listening to the impromptu performance, with some capturing the moment on their phones.

In his caption, Raza wrote that since his flight was delayed, he decided to begin a “live concert”. He added humorously that while IndiGo caused a delay, he offered “melody”, saying his journey from Mumbai to Patna had turned into “Mumbai to Pata Nahi Kab Jayenge”.

The video quickly went viral, offering a light moment amid the ongoing disruptions caused by IndiGo's mass flight cancellations over the past few days.

The video has now garnered more than six lakh views and over 36,000 likes, with users leaving a variety of interesting comments. One person wrote, “More power to you guys,” while another said the performance was a true mood-changer amid the chaos, adding that music always works its magic. A third commenter noted, “Only in India do we find ways to enjoy even in tough times… anywhere else, people would only look frustrated.”