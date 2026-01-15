Navi Mumbai Airport Crosses 1-Lakh Passenger Mark In 19 Days Of Commercial Operations

Adani Group-backed Navi Mumbai International Airport on Thursday said it has crossed the 1-lakh passenger mark within 19 days of the start of the commercial flight operations from the facility.

As of January 12, the airport handled a total of 1,09,917 passengers, comprising 55,934 arriving and 53,983 departing passengers. January 10 was recorded as the busiest day when 7,345 passengers departed and arrived at the facility, Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIA) said.

The achievement reflects strong passenger traction and a steady ramp-up in travel demand from the region, it said.

Navi Mumbai International Airport, with an initial capacity to cater to 20 million passengers, commenced commercial passenger flight services from December 25 last year.

During December 25-January 12, the airport operator said, the facility managed 734 air traffic movements (arrival and departure of aircraft), including 32 general aviation flights. It added that a total of 40,260 arriving bags and 38,774 departing bags were also processed during this period.

The airport handled 22.21 tonnes of cargo, underlining the airport's integrated approach to passenger and cargo operations from the outset, NMIAL said.

In terms of connectivity, Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru emerged as the top sectors, it added.

With modern infrastructure, streamlined processes, and a focus on operational efficiency, NMIA continues to scale up services in a calibrated manner, the airport operator said.

