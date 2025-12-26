Nearly 10,000 Passengers In Navi Mumbai Airport In 2 Days Of Operations

Officials at the Navi Mumbai International Airport say the newly built terminal has clocked impressive passenger figures on the first two days of operations, with nearly 10,000 passengers using the airport.

"Passenger load at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) recorded a marked rise on December 25, the first day of passenger operations, fuelled by heightened traveller interest and start of commercial operations. The overnight spurt in passenger load points to a positive response from travellers," the NMIA said in a statement.

A day earlier, on December 24, passenger load levels stood at 71 per cent for arrivals and 83 per cent for departures. With the start of scheduled operations on December 25, arrival load increased to 85 per cent, while departure load climbed to 98 per cent, reflecting a strong jump in booking levels as operations commenced on Christmas Day.

On the first day of operations, the airport recorded a total passenger throughput of 4,922, with 2,278 arriving passengers and 2,644 departing, indicating strong demand from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. On December 26, passenger traffic increased further, with the airport handling a total of 5,028 passengers.

In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours -- between 08:00 hours and 20:00 hours -- handling 23 scheduled daily departures. During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour.

Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the MMR.

Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced its airside operations on December 25 with the arrival of its first commercial flight. The commencement of scheduled passenger operations at NMIA signifies a key milestone for India's civil aviation sector while expanding air travel capacity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), co-developed by Adani Airports Holdings and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), gave a Christmas gift to passengers. Speaking to NDTV after the first commercial flight landed at the airport, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani expressed joy.

"This is a very proud moment for Mumbaikars, and we are really fortunate to have the rights to develop this airport. It is a brand-new airport, and we tried to make it a world-class airport," Gautam Adani said.

Along with the commencement of commercial passenger operations, Navi Mumbai International Airport also began its domestic cargo operations on December 25. https://x.com/navimumairport/status/2004503940159971510?s=20

The first shipment arrived from Bengaluru on IndiGo flight 6E460, marking a key step in NMIA's role as a growing regional logistics hub, with plans for future expansion and international cargo services.





(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)