Clear All Pending Passenger Refunds By 8 PM Sunday, Government Directs IndiGo

The civil aviation ministry has directed IndiGo to complete all ticket refunds for cancelled flights by 8 PM on Sunday, following several days of severe disruptions that affected thousands of passengers.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, cancelled more than 1,000 flights on Friday and continued to face major operational issues on Saturday, when over 400 flights were cancelled across multiple airports. The ministry warned that any delay or failure to process refunds would invite immediate regulatory action.

Also Read | Centre Planning Big IndiGo Crackdown, Likely To Seek CEO Pieter Elbers' Removal: Sources

"Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations," the ministry said in a statement.

IndiGo has also been asked to establish dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation centres. These teams must proactively contact affected travellers and complete refunds or arrange alternative travel options without requiring repeated follow-ups. The system of automatic refunds will remain active until operations stabilise fully.

The ministry further directed that any baggage separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays must be traced and delivered within 48 hours.

Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations.

Amid the ongoing chaos at airports, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said on Friday, “We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days. With the initiation of various operational steps, flight schedules are expected to return to normal by tomorrow (Saturday).” He added that the government has temporarily kept the new flight duty norms in abeyance and ordered a high-level inquiry to determine the reasons and accountability behind IndiGo's disruptions.

(With inputs from PTI)