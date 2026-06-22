Video Shows Humanoid Robot 'Begging' In China, Claims It Has 'No Money To Recharge'

A video of a humanoid robot kneeling on a sidewalk in China's Sichuan province has gone viral, not for what it can do, but for what it was asking for. The clip, shared across various social media platforms, showed the robot 'begging' for spare change to pay its electricity bill, the Daily Star reported.

In the clip, the robot sits on one knee with hands pressed together, bowing toward passersby. Next to it is a small donation plate for cash and a QR code for digital payments.

An LED sign and loudspeaker repeat the messages: "No money to recharge" and "Please help with electricity bills".

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Watch the video here:

According to reports, the robot has been identified as a Unitree G1, a humanoid made by Chinese robotics firm Unitree. The same company made headlines earlier this year when another G1 climbed Ecuador's Chimborazo volcano.

As the video went viral, it drew mixed reactions. Some viewers joked that "even beggars are being replaced by robots" and that the "AI takeover is on hold".

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Others wondered if it's a marketing stunt, a performance art piece, or just an odd way to make money. A few people in the video were seen dropping coins into the plate or scanning the QR code.

It's not an isolated case, as reports from HK01 say similar "robot beggars" have been spotted in Beijing, Chengdu, and Fuzhou, often displaying messages like "I have no money to charge my phone" alongside payment codes.