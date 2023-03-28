Video Of 'Fitness Freak Leopard' Performing 'Surya Namaskar' Delights Internet

The video has garnered more than 124,000 views and over 2,500 likes.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is quite active on social media and often treats his followers with amazing wildlife videos. Recently, he shared another fascinating video of a beautiful leopard that has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the wild cat is seen doing its morning stretch routine presumably after waking up from its nap. However, it looks like the leopard is performing the popular yoga pose Surya Namaskar.

"Surya Namaskar by the leopard," Mr Nanda wrote in the caption of his post.

Watch the video below:

Surya Namaskar by the leopard 👌👌

Via ⁦@Saket_Badola⁩ pic.twitter.com/jklZqEeo89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 27, 2023

Mr Nanda shared the clip on Monday and since then it has accumulated more than 124,000 views and over 2,500 likes. Internet users were simply delighted after watching the clip and expressed their opinions in the comment section.

"Who teaches them these yoga moves? No yoga teacher, no youtube, no books," jokingly wrote one user. "Fitness Freak Leopard," said another.

A third user commented, "secret of fitness," while a fourth added, "Wow! Actually it is surya namaskar". One even wrote, "My dogs do the same in the evening as well.. thats not Surya Namaskar, thats being lazy to go out for hunting."

Notably, the video was recorded by a hidden camera installed to track wild animals and their movements. It was originally shared by IFS officer Saket Badola on Twitter, who in the caption of his post informed that the short clip was shot at the 'Land of the Leopard' National Park in Russia's Far-east.

Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, Mr Nanda is well-known for sharing interesting wildlife content on the micro-blogging website. Last week, he shared a video of dogs chasing away a lion in Gujarat. In the clip, the lion was seen freely roaming around in the village before a pack of dogs came rushing in, chasing away the wild animal.

