MP High Court Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 78 Positions, Check Details

MP High Court Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has released a notification for the recruitment of various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 78 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website, mphc.gov.in, starting from May 13. The last date to submit the online form is May 28, 2025.

The application modification window will open on May 29, 2025, from 12 noon, and will close on June 1, 2025, by 12 noon.

MP High Court Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mphc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MP High Court Class IV recruitment registration link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Register yourself by providing the required information.

Step 5: Make the payment and submit the form.

Step 6: Save the form for future reference.

The official notification states: "It will be the responsibility of the candidate to ensure that he/she fulfills all the qualifications and conditions prescribed for the post applied for. Therefore, before applying, candidates should check their eligibility themselves and fill out the application form only after fulfilling all the eligibility conditions. Issuance of admit card will never mean that the candidate has been considered eligible. If a candidate is found ineligible at any stage of the selection process, his/her application will be canceled, and his/her candidature will be terminated."

MP High Court Class IV Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, while those from the reserved or EWS categories must pay Rs 100.

The above fee is subject to change, and in case of any revision, candidates will have to pay the updated fee. There is no provision for refund or adjustment of the application fee, and no objections regarding fee changes will be entertained. The candidate's application will be considered complete only after successful completion of the prescribed fee transaction.