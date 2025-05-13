NVS Admit Card 2025: Non Teaching Post Admit Card Released, Download Here

NVS Admit Card 2025: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for the NVS Recruitment drive 2024(Non-Teaching posts). Candidates can now download the admit card for Non-Teaching posts by visiting the official website of NVS, cbseit.in/cbse/2025/nvsr. The exam will be held for various posts including Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Legal Assistant.

The application process for the NVS Recruitment drive started last year on March 22, 2024 and lasted until May 14, 2024. The admit cards are made available to the candidates two days before the examination.

For the examination that will be held on May 15,2025, the admit card will be released on May 13,2025. Similarly, for the examination on May 16,2025, admit card will be released on May 14,2025.

The salary for the various posts ranges from a minimum of ₹18,800 to a maximum of ₹1,42,400.

NVS Admit Card 2025: Posts and Eligibility Criteria

1. Female Staff Nurse: The pay scale ranges from Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 142,400 with the upper age limit of 35 years.

The essential qualification for the position of female staff nurse include B.Sc in nursing or a regular course in B.Sc nursing from a recognized university/institute.

2. Assistant Section Officer: The pay scale ranges from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400 and the age limit is between 23 and 33 years.

Essential qualifications for Assistant Section Officer

(i) Bachelor Degree from a recognized University.

(ii) 03 years' experience in administrative, financial matters in Central Govt/Autonomous

Organization under the Central Govt.

3. Audit Assistant: The pay scale for Audit Assistant is the same as Assistant Section Officer and the age limit is between 18 and 30 years.

Qualifications required

(i) B Com from a recognized University.

Desirable qualifications:

(i) 3 years' experience of accounts works in a Government/Semi-Government/ Autonomous organization.

4. Legal Assistant: The pay scale for Legal Assistant ranges from Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400 and the upper age limit is between 23 and 35 years.

Essential Qualifications:

(i) Degree in Law from a recognized University.

(ii) Three years experience of handling legal cases in a Government Department / Autonomous Bodies/ PSU

Desirable Qualifications:

(i) Working Knowledge of Computer Operation.

(ii) Working knowledge of Hindi & English

Other openings for post through the NVS recruitment drive include

Junior Translation Officer, Stenographer, Computer operator, Catering Supervisor, Junior In HQ / Regional offices and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya's of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.