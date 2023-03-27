This Bengaluru Cab Driver's Inspiring Tale Is Winning Hearts Online

The heart-touching story of the cab driver is winning hearts

We often meet strangers who impact our lives profoundly in a short interaction. This is what happened with Twitter user Sumit Meghani, who had "the most inspiring experience" of his life during a cab ride in busy Bengaluru traffic.

Calling it a "peak Bengaluru" moment Mr Meghani said he started chatting with his cab driver while navigating Bengaluru traffic who told him how he found purpose in his work. It involved a ride that he kept rejecting and an emergency delivery of a pregnant woman, according to the now-viral Twitter thread.

In a Twitter thread, Mr Meghani mentioned that the cab driver was the sole breadwinner of the family and had been driving for 17 years.

His tweet read, "This hardworking driver has been supporting his family as the sole earner for 17 years. But what he shared about what motivates him to keep going all night long left me in."

"One night, he got a ride request he tried to avoid due to the distance and late hour. But the ride kept getting reassigned to him. When he arrived, he found out it was an emergency baby delivery. Without hesitation, they rushed to the hospital. They arrived to find no doctors on duty. They quickly rushed to another hospital, and made it just in time for the baby's birth," Mr Meghani wrote.

Check out the post here:

🚖 Met a cab driver @peakbengaluru on my way to the airport. Little did I know, this ride would be the most inspiring experience of my life. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/GeCUQcvvNF — Sumitm.lens (@sumitwt_) March 15, 2023

He further wrote, "He also shared that he believes in a surrounding power that keeps him calm and collected, even when things get tough,"

He concluded his tweet with, "Let's take a moment to appreciate those who work hard to support their families, and find purpose in our own work."

The heart-touching story of the cab driver is winning hearts on the internet. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "If this isn't motivation, I don't know what is! More love to him."

Another user wrote, "Beautiful."



