Watch: Travellers In Spiti Valley Spot Snow Leopard Strolling On Mountain Road

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A video of a snow leopard in Spiti Valley has gone viral online. Tourists captured the rare sighting while driving from Kaza to Nako. The encounter occurred on May 5, 2025, between 6 and 7 PM.

Nature is a gift that keeps on giving. Now, thanks to the internet, we have the opportunity to explore facets of our environment, flora and fauna that we would not have been exposed to otherwise. The latest on the list of such popular nature posts is a video of a snow leopard that has left social media users stunned. The clip, captured by a group of tourists, shows the elusive predator casually strolling on the road in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley. The once-in-a-lifetime encounter took place on Monday, between 6 and 7 pm, when they were driving from Kazo to Nako.

Posting the thrilling sight on Instagram, travel vlogger Jatin Gupta wrote, "On 5th May 2025, between 6 to 7 PM, while travelling from Kaza to Nako, around 8-10 km after crossing Tabo, we witnessed something unforgettable - a snow leopard on the road!"

"These rare creatures are hardly ever seen, especially in May. It stood there calmly, blending into the rocky Spiti landscape. Truly a magical moment of our journey," the caption read.

Watch the video below:

In the video, the snow leopard is seen calmly walking along the mountain road. Throughout the clip, the travellers can be heard reacting in awe.

At one point, a woman says, "Wo bhag rahi hai humse" (She is running away from us). Then someone responds saying, "Woh bhagegi hi, dekhna bagal mei zyada lagana mat seesha tod sakti hai" (Of course she will run. Don't go near her, she can break car's window panes).

Also Read | UK Woman Who Moved To Qatar 3 Years Ago Shares How Her Life Changed For Good

Mr Gupta shared the video just two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 229,000 likes and over 4 million views.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Bro, it's a rare sight. Spotting a Snow leopard is very tough and you saw it while sitting in your car."

"You guys are damn lucky!!! To witness ghost of mountains on road and that too for so long!!!! Wish I had a chance to see this beauty like this," commented another.

"Most elusive cat in the world...Snow leopard...Wild life photographers spend months to spot one...Lucky you," expressed a third user.

"What a sheer luck man!! And the gesture that you guys displayed was epitome... not disturbing the animal and maintaining the safe distance... amazing man simply amazing," commented one user.