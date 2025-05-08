UK Woman Who Moved To Qatar 3 Years Ago Shares How Her Life Changed For Good

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A UK woman shares her positive experience living in Qatar on TikTok. She highlights Qatar's high cleanliness standards compared to the UK. The woman emphasizes the country's low crime rate and safety for women.

A UK woman living in Qatar has caught the internet's attention after revealing how the move she made years ago changed her life for good. The woman, who goes by ‘Ang In Qatar' on social media, regularly shares videos showing her glamorous life in the Middle Eastern state. In one of the videos, which has over 5,000 views on TikTok, she shared the benefits of living in Qatar compared to the United Kingdom. She outlined several advantages of relocating to Doha, which included not just financial freedom but also safety.

In the clip, titled ‘Five things that shocked me about Qatar as a British expat,' the woman praised the cleanliness, saying, “Qatar is the cleanest, most beautiful country you will ever experience. Coming from a place like London, the level of cleanliness and beauty is unfathomable!"

She raved about there being numerous things to do in Qatar. “There are so many activities to do in Qatar that life can feel like an extended holiday,” she said in the clip, as per The Sun.

The woman went on to share the main benefit of living in Doha - safety. “There is virtually NO CRIME in Qatar. You can leave your phone/handbag unattended and find it in the same place hours later. You can leave your car or apartment unlocked and no one will enter,” she said.

“As a woman, you can go out at any time and be completely safe! I cannot explain how amazing it feels to be able to take a midnight stroll and not worry about being approached or spoken to (or worse!). The West will portray that women are oppressed, whereas women are PROTECTED and RESPECTED,” she added.

Also Read | US Man Shot Dead 4 Years Ago Reincarnated Via AI To Deliver Message To His Killer

Further, Ang revealed that she moved to Qatar three years ago. She said that the financial benefits of living in Doha are also great.

“There is no income tax, meaning what you earn, you get to take home. On top of that, many employers will also cover accommodation and utility bills, transport, food and health insurance - more disposable income to do the things you want, rather than the majority of it going on housing,” she explained.

In one of the videos, Ang also offered advice, including how new arrivals might find adjusting to a new place “lonely and isolating” while urging them to “allow friendships to develop organically and do not force them”.

She raved about public transport being “so cheap” and getting around “so easy”. She also acknowledged the environmental factors, saying, “Living by the water is so soothing for my soul.”

“There is honestly nowhere I'd rather be. If I could teleport my entire family and friends to Qatar, the UK would never see me again,” she said.