Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Delhi Airport Says Operations Are Currently Smooth

Around 100 flights to and from Delhi Airport were canceled on Sunday.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi Airport Says Operations Are Currently Smooth
In a post on X on Monday, DIAL said the airport operations are currently smooth.
New Delhi:

Delhi airport on Monday said operations are currently smooth but some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing time might be affected.

Around 100 flights to and from Delhi Airport were canceled on Sunday.

Security measures were enhanced and at least 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country were temporarily shut in view of the conflict between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

In a post on X on Monday, DIAL said the airport operations are currently smooth.

"However, due to changing airspace conditions and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected," it said.

DIAL has advised passengers to allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures as well as cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is the busiest airport in the country.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
New Delhi, Delhi Airport, 100 Flights Cancelled
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com