UGC NET 2025 June Session Registration Closes Today, Check Steps To Apply

UGC NET 2025: The registration window for the UGC NET 2025 June session will close today, May 12, 2025. As per the official notification released by the University Grants Commission (UGC), candidates must complete the submission of their online application form by 11:59 pm tonight on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the UGC to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of Assistant Professor and for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

For the June 2025 cycle, the UGC-NET exam will be held from June 21 to June 30, 2025, across 85 subjects, as confirmed in the official UGC release.

UGC NET 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link labeled 'Application Form' and select 'New Registration'.

Step 3. Fill in the required personal and academic details to complete the registration.

Step 4. Upload a scanned passport-size photograph and signature in JPEG format.

Step 5. Pay the applicable UGC NET application fee online.

Step 6. Save and submit the application form.

Step 7. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised that applications will only be accepted through online mode. Submission of forms via post, email, or any other method will not be entertained. Additionally, only one application form per candidate is allowed; multiple submissions will lead to rejection.

UGC NET 2025: Exam Pattern



Paper 1

Marks: 100

Questions: 50

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness.

Paper 2

Marks: 200

Questions: 100

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Domain-specific knowledge in the subject chosen by the candidate.

The total duration of the exam is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, and all questions are compulsory.